WINCHESTER — Travis Clower brought home a 12th place finish this weekend at Winchester Motor Speedway in the Modified car division, spending his Saturday under the lights of a dirt racetrack and trying his best to avoid trouble on the track.
He was largely successful at doing so, at least until the restart of the heat race.
Clower, of Augusta, was in 2nd place until another driver caused an unfortunate accident, pushing Clower to the very back of the pack. Along with winning, avoiding these accidents is a big goal for Clower, as it allows him to stay on the track. That means more time for adjustments for him and his crew.
“Honestly, the goal for me over the first 10 laps is to stay out of trouble and make adjustments as needed with the line I’m running and how much front/rear brakes to use.” Clower said. “As the race goes on, I start to get more and more aggressive, sometimes too aggressive. Going into the race with a strategy allows for consistency throughout the race.”
In a sport where it seems like everybody is bound to crash but the winner, this 1st crash did not deter Clower, as he came back to finish 3rd in his heat.
Clower said he and his crew are still learning each week and his standards for placement have been narrowed down in the meantime.
“At this point in my car racing career, we are happy with a top 10 finish. My crew puts a lot of work into the car to make sure we control the things we can control,” said Clower. “We continue to get better and learn more week in and week out.”
For the feature race, Clower started at 10th and was able to maintain that position until another restart wreck allowed a few cars to pass him. Clower would finish 12th out of 26 competitors on the night, however, he improved on his average finish on the season and looks to build momentum off this win, which he says is more important for a race season than just a single race.
“I think momentum definitely plays a role in racing. Maybe not so much in one race, but over weeks of consistently getting better and more confidence in the car and myself. Allowing my crew to trust me to tell them what the car is doing, and making changes in order to get faster,” noted Clower.
Travis now sits in 16th place overall out of 48 in points following this race. With a season average placement of 14.8, 12th place is an improvement and shows the type of consistency Clower and his crew are looking for.
Following a race like this, Clower says they will look back and view the positives from the race and also make sure to touch on the negatives as well, so they know what to continue working on.
“Typically, after a race we discuss highs and lows of the night. Things we improved on from the week before and things we definitely need to improve on before the next,” he explained.
Clower looks to add to his placement next race and improve his finish once again. According to the team’s Facebook page, “Clower Motorsports,” Travis will be receiving a new engine for the car, which he noted is even more important now, as the 2 wrecks Saturday did the previous engine no favors. He hopes to be back on the track as soon as possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.