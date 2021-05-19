The Pennsylvania turkey season was pretty difficult for me this season in regards to finding workable gobblers. For whatever reason, there seemed to be a gap in adult toms in the area that I hunt, making it difficult to find a couple of them. After killing 1 on opening day, I struggled for about 2 weeks, hunting every chance I got, including before school.
Since where I hunt is only about hour away, I can hunt the fly-down period and still make it to school by 7:30 every day. This past weekend, I made the trip to my aunt’s farm once again, but I had a little more confidence because I had all day to hunt.
I started the morning by climbing to the top of a large knob, allowing me to hear turkeys for a long way in all different directions. Getting to my listening spot about a half-hour before the 1st crack of daylight, I sat down and leaned back against the rough bark of a pine tree, then closed my eyes to take in the sounds of the woods waking up.
As daylight neared, the familiar sound of a turkey’s gobble rippled through the hollows, and I instantly perked up. Then, focusing my ears in its direction, I waited for the bird to sound off again to gain an exact location. A few minutes later, the tom reciprocated, and I began heading its way.
The bird was a long way off, and in order to get close to it, I had to drop off of the knob and get into my truck, then make a long loop around so that I could get onto the same ridge as the bird without it seeing me. After roughly 15 minutes of maneuvering, I was finally able to get into the position where I should have been able to hear the tom gobble.
I began slowly creeping my way closer and closer to the location that I had pinned, but the gobbler had gone completely silent. Knowing that I had perfect access, I was sure that I didn’t spook it, but figured that a person on the neighboring property might have because it was right on the line. A few minutes later, my suspicion was confirmed as I heard a person yelping on a box call just across the fence. Not wanting to waste time on a spooked turkey, I picked up and started heading to an area that I have had success in the past.
After hoofing it as quickly as I could to the back of the head of a large bowl, I slipped off of the ridge and onto a small bench and began calling with hopes of firing up a lonely mid-May gobbler. After a few minutes of no responses, I dropped further into the bowl and sat down to wait. Calling every few minutes, I gave to spot almost an hour before deciding to head to a different spot, almost a mile away.
Moving as quickly as my feet let me, I traversed up and down a few ridges and angled out through a long field. Before getting to the area that I had planned to start hunting, I slowed down and looked at my watch, which read 8:15. “Man,” I thought to myself, “it feels a lot later than that.” A lot had transpired since getting out of the truck earlier in the morning.
After slowing down, I crept to the edge of another large hayfield and pulled my glass call out. I clucked and yelped a few times with hopes of pulling a gobble out of a receptive turkey, but the woods remained silent. In the past, I have crept up on turkeys in this particular field because of the way the terrain lies.
There just so happens to be a few small, rolling hills, enabling a person to sneak around without being seen by whatever is on the opposite side of the rolls. Keeping this in mind, I slowly began creeping out into the field, and 40 yards later, the tail fan of a strutting gobbler caught my eye. The turkey was about 75 yards from me, so I immediately hit the ground. Since I had only caught the tips of his fan, I knew that I hadn’t been detected but assumed that he most likely had other turkeys with him since he was strutting quietly.
I analyzed the situation and decided that I should be able to belly crawl within shotgun range of the gobbler without him seeing me since he was down in a small ravine. Sliding myself in his direction as quickly and quietly as possible, I made sure to keep a lookout for any of the hens that he most likely had with him. After crawling for a minute or 2, I slowly stuck my head up to check my progress. Noticing that the gobbler was now on the edge of shotgun range, I began to figure out how I was going to erect my full body without anything seeing me when all of a sudden, another turkey caught my eye. It was a hen and was slowly making her way to my right and slightly away from the gobbler. Laying back down as flat as possible, I remembered mumbling, “Well, this is going to prolong things quite a bit.”
I decided that even though the gobbler was on the edge of my gun’s effective range, I did not want to sit up quickly and risk the chance of taking a running shot at that distance. Roughly 150 yards to my right was another roll in terrain, which was the direction the hen was headed. Figuring that the gobbler would follow her, I elected to wait until they crest the next roll before making another approach.
For the next 2 hours, I laid on my belly in the middle of the field, picking my head up every so often to check the turkeys’ progress. The gobbler had 2 jake buddies with him, and for whatever reason, they were in absolutely no hurry to crest the knoll to my south and drop into the next ravine.
When the gobbler finally reached the top of the hill, he stood up there and strutted back and forth for what seemed like an eternity. By this time, my lungs were full of pollen, and a family of ants had found their way onto my right calf, but I remained motionless.
After all of the turkeys had finally crested the knoll, I got on to my knees and slowly crept into a vertical position in order to ensure that they could not see me. Once the coast was clear, I began shimmying my way down into the small ravine that the group of turkeys had just been. Then, following in the turkey’s footsteps, I began ascending the small knoll that I had watched the turkeys crossed a few minutes ago. Nearing the top, I dropped back down and began crawling again.
Once on top, I poked my head up every few yards to look for the turkeys. I did this for about 15 minutes. Crawl 5 yards, poke my head up, and then crawl another few yards, repeating the cycle over and over until I had gained another 75 on the group of birds. Finally, as I was running out of room on the knoll, I poked my head up out of the hay and saw the gobbler’s tail fan, but to my dismay, he was a solid 80 yards away, and I had very little distance to cover without being fully exposed on their side of the knob.
I decided to lay back down and wait for a few minutes, hoping that he would strut back to my direction, which is exactly what happened. The next time I looked, the gobbler had closed 10 yards in my direction, so I decided to try to gain 10 more on him, even though I knew it would be risky.
Instead of crawling on my belly, I swung my body and laid flat on my back, then slowly shimmied in their direction, inches at a time, but I was able to keep my entire body flat to the ground.
After a few minutes of this, I decided to peek again, and as I raided up, I noticed that the gobbler was again on the edge of my effective range.
Knowing that I had no more room to move on the turkeys, I decided that it was now or never, and I slowly sat into a fully erected position when the gobbler was facing the other way. I could tell the other turkey saw me, but it was too late because when the gobbler broke strut, I had the red dot on his neck and squeezed the trigger.
Since it was a pretty long shot, I took off running toward the flopping turkey but immediately fell down because my legs were both completely numb. All I could do was limp in his direction. Checking my watch, I realized that I had been crawling of this turkey for 2-and-a-half hours and was extremely relieved for it to be over.
Although it was a lot of fun, I would still rather have a tom come in screaming to a call, but I was pleased to tag out in Pennsylvania. In the next few weeks, I plan to continue working on punching a Maryland tag and have an impromptu trip to Michigan planned over Memorial weekend to close out the season. This spring has been a good one so far, and I plan to continue to chase it to the bitter end. ο
