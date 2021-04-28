Being a logger, Brandon can hunt until 7:30 or so every morning of the season. Since he lives close to both the Maryland and Virginia lines, he basically never runs out of tags to use because of the ability to bounce around from state to state, even on weekdays. Since I have to be at work pretty early, we typically don’t get to hunt together much during the week, but we always plan to spend the weekends hunting as a pair.
On Friday afternoon, Brandon and I spent a few minutes on the phone, bouncing some ideas around for the weekend, as well as discussing the moods and behaviors the turkeys that we have observed throughout the week have been in. After dissecting all of our data, we decided the next morning to go to one of our honey holes that produced many times in the past. It seems like every time we go there, we get into birds, but they are very tough to access and take a long time to get to. With that being said, we both agreed to meet at 4:00 a.m. the following morning and hope to start walking well before 4:30.
Saturday morning’s 3:15 alarm went off early, but I sprang out of bed quickly as the weather looked to be perfect. After meeting up and making the drive to where we planned to hunt, we jumped out of the truck with childlike excitement, despite the early morning hours. With a crisp air pulsing through our lungs, we began ascending the steep, rocky terrain, arriving at our listening location well before first light.
With clear skies, the sun’s rays began brightening that mountain a little earlier than normal, and the familiar sounds of gobbling turkeys surrounded us. Although there were a couple of turkeys gobbling, none of them were super close, so we decided to wait for a few extra minutes in order to get a good gauge on which one was, in fact, the closest and try to dial in his exact location before taking off after him. Despite the perfect weather, the turkeys did not gobble consistently enough on the limb for us to get an exact confirmation on a location. We decided to begin moving out the ridge, toward where we thought we heard a tom gobble two or three times. Without knowing where he was for certain, the two of us made sure to creep along slowly and use the terrain to keep anything from being able to see us.
After closing quite a bit of distance, Brandon let out a few yelps, and the tom gobbled directly below us, roughly 150 yards away. Quickly, Brandon shimmied down the hill slightly and into the “shooters” position since I was lucky enough to punch a tag just a few days prior. Doing our best to call back and forth to each other and sound like a flock of hens, we were able to gain the tom’s full attention, but for whatever reason, he did not want to move in our direction. After a few minutes of this, another turkey began gobbling roughly 200 yards out the ridge from us, so Brandon swung out towards him while I dropped down the ridge just in case the original turkey decided to break and come our way.
After a few minutes of tag-team calling, the original turkey definitely seemed to be more interested and also seemed to be moving up the ridge towards us finally. Without hesitation, Brandon dropped back to my location, and we picked out a big tree to sit on with hopes that the tom had finally decided to “break” and come check us out. Shortly after sitting down, the tom gobbled, and he had cut the distance in half and was straight below us and right down Brandon’s gun barrel. Expecting to see a red head poke up over the crest of the bench in front of us at any second, we refrained from moving any muscles except for our eyes. Suddenly, I heard the unmistakable ba bass “thud” sound of a tom popping into full strut, and whispered I heard him drumming to our left. No sooner had the words come out of my mouth than the bird appeared, but he was much farther to our left than we had anticipated. For whatever reason, the gobbler was nervous and let out an alarm “putt”, then began heading back from where he came. As he went behind a tree, Brandon swung his gun and stopped the tom with a few yelps after he entered the shooting lane. The sounds of the shot echoed throughout the entire valley, and the beautiful sound of a turkey flopping followed closely behind.
After climbing back to the top of the ridge, we sat down and celebrated the bird with a cigar, and some Levi Garrett, then got back to business in hopes of getting a turkey in front of my barrel and completing a “delayed double”. Even with the perfect weather, the toms remained quiet for the rest of the morning, but we were able to formulate a game plan for the following morning.
Since the walk was not nearly as rigorous on Sunday, Brandon pulled into my driveway at 4:30; we pointed the direction towards the turkeys that we intended to hunt that morning. We did not expect the turkeys to gobble a whole lot on the roost since it had rained so hard the night before and was extremely damp and humid, but shortly after getting out of the truck, a turkey began gobbling in the pitch dark.
The turkey was high on a knob, and we were on a ridge across from it, a few hundred yards away. Since there was no way that we could get to it without the tom seeing our approach, Brandon and I both decided it would be best to hold our ground and either listen for another candidate or wait for the gobbler to fly down before making a move.
In almost 15 years of turkey hunting, I can safely say that I have never heard a turkey gobble as much as that tom did. After his first gobble at 5:50, the turkey continued to gobble every ten seconds. Around 6:15, we decided that we had might as well call to him with hopes that he was fired up enough that he would simply pitch downhill and across the valley to us. Brandon got his trumpet call out and made a few soft clucks and yelps, which made the tom gobble with even more intensity. A few minutes later, Brandon took the “flydown wing” out of his vest and mimicked the sound of two hens pitching down. This certainly piqued the gobbler’s interest as well.
In all honesty, neither Brandon nor I had much hope in the tom coming to our location without being on the same ridge as him, but we picked a big tree and sat down anyways. For whatever reason, the tom remained the tree much longer than normal, but he continued to gobbler every couple of seconds, almost to the point that we were annoyed with hearing him. Knowing that we could not move any closer, I decided to let out a series of 15-20 continuous yelps on my mouth call with hopes of coaxing the gobbler to finally make a move.
While I was yelping, Brandon began to chuckle because the turkey literally gobbled at every stroke. Shortly after, everything went silent. Both of us knew that the tom was up to something, as a minute and a half went by without a gobble. Suddenly, Brandon whispered, “I see him.” Assuming that the tom was still on the hillside across from us, I nonchalantly responded by asking “where?” which Brandon quickly responded with, “right here.” The tom had covered almost 300 yards in just over a minute and was right in our laps. I could tell that Brandon wanted me to shoot since he had killed one the day prior. Since the turkey was moving quickly and to our far right on, I knew there was no chance of me getting a shot off, so I quickly told him to kill it before it got past us (we could care less which one of us shoots, as long as we kill the turkey).
Swinging his gun to the right, Brandon let out a few yelps to stop the gobbler in a shooting lane. As soon as the tom came to a full stop, Brandon squeezed the trigger, resulting in another flopping turkey.
It isn’t often that you can have quick success on back to back days. But our scouting paid off, and it resulted in two successful hunts. It has been a great spring so far, as I have watched myself or Brandon take five longbeards in multiple states up to this point. With plenty of tags still in or pockets, I can’t wait to see what else this spring has to offer. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.