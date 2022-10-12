It was late September and I was strolling the sidelines near the home bench when I spotted something that returns every October.
Arguably this fluorescent item has overtaken spooky decorations and sweet treats to represent the 10th month of the year.
What is this iconic item?
Apple cider. Wrong again.
Jack-O-Lantern. Not even close.
Nowadays pink has become more popular in October than ghosts and goblins.
“I think you’re a little early on the Breast Cancer awareness month,” I said playfully to the player wearing a pink arm sleeve.
I received a blank stare.
“The pink,” I said pointing to his arm.
“You know what the pink stands for, right?”
“I just like it,” the player responded.
His response was honest, but it was clear, he didn’t know the purpose of pink.
That’s when it occurred to me, perhaps the pink has overtaken its own meaning.
The Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation has used the color pink since its inception in 1982 with a pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness.
This week, the Living section of the Hampshire Review is an excellent resource that provides information on early detection with detailed facts about breast cancer.
– 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s one person every 2 minutes in the U.S.
– In 2022, it is estimated that nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. will die from breast cancer.
It seems like everybody knows somebody who has fought a battle with breast cancer, which is why I applaud the many organizations that raise money to find a cure.
However, there is another side to this tale.
The pink trend that has conquered October has taken on alternate meanings.
Pink has never been about professional sports teams wearing a 3rd alternate uniform or for corporations to use cancer to prop up their public relations.
When it comes to fundraising to fight breast cancer, not all donations are channeled equally.
As the New York Times pointed out in 2015, pink products sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods revealed that in some instances, no money at all was donated to breast cancer research.
There are several other examples where money spent on promoting pink far exceeded the amount donated to find a cure.
Profiting off of cancer is appalling, but unsurprisingly, people and corporations push aside morals when there is an opportunity to make a buck.
Let’s remember, pink is more than just fundraising, it’s about education as well.
I believe that if you are going to adorn the pink attire, there should be some sort of responsibility and understanding of why you are wearing the pink.
Whether you focus on early detection or the importance of mammograms, let’s use pink for the purpose it was intended – to educate people about breast cancer awareness and fundraise to find a cure. o
