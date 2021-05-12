“There’s no crying in baseball!”
– Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own
Jimmy Dugan is wrong. Crying is a part of sports. I cried every year my hockey season ended. Sometimes my season ended in Indianapolis at States, and sometimes it came to a halt in regionals. My senior year, I scored a hat trick against Beaver Creek in regionals, yet Team Michiana fell short 5-4, and my season was curtains.
As I left the ice in Cranberry Township, Pa. I was sobbing. My best performance still couldn’t help our team get to nationals. Such is life in team sports.
As I have grown and matured, albeit slowly, I still feel crying is acceptable.
As a coach, I want kids on my team that cry. You know why?
The kids that care, cry. The kids that have heart, cry. The kids that have passion, cry. And for those kids that have an opportunity to come back next season, the pain connected with crying, is fuel and motivation for the offseason.
There is a real “macho man” persona associated with men, who are “not supposed to” cry. And to be honest, that is situational. Coach Alkire was choked up at the microphone when trying to express his feelings after the season ending loss to Wheeling Central Catholic. He powered through the interview, but you could tell he was in pain. Same with the kids. There wasn’t a dry eye on the team.
It’s easy to tell the kids to hold their head high after pulling off a stunning upset of No. 1 RCB, but those same kids wanted something more. They wanted a state championship. And they were close enough to taste it. That’s why it hurts so badly. That’s why there were waterworks after the loss to WCC.
The teary eyes weren’t just from the kids; they were from coaches, fans, managers and even sports editors.
Some of the comments sent to me after Hampshire’s season ended brought tears to my eyes. As I drove north on I-79 around midnight, a text message from a team member sent me sobbing as he thanked me for everything I have done over the past 3 years. I pulled over in Flatwoods to compose myself, grab a Red Bull and finish my drive back home.
What a ride it was to cover this Hampshire team that will live in history, and although the season didn’t end with a state championship, tears of joy can be shed for how proud this county is of their accomplishments. Hampshire boys basketball 2021, these tears are for you. Thank you. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.