With the calendar breaking into the month of November, it is finally the time that all whitetail hunters dream of: “Sweet November.” This is an absolutely magical time of year in the deer woods, as bucks are on the prowl looking for does that are coming into their breeding cycle. Just a month ago, hunters were trying to catch a little bit of buck movement in the last shreds of daylight. But now, bucks are on their feet nearly all day, cruising for their next hot doe. Without a doubt, the rut is the best time to kill a nice buck because of the vast amount of daylight activity, the distances that bucks are willing to move and the eagerness that bucks have to assert their dominance.
With temperatures beginning to drop and their hormones beginning to rise, bucks will move much more in the daylight during the 1st few weeks in November than they did earlier in the year. With does only being receptive to breeding for a short amount of time, the bucks need to breed as many as possible in order for the herd to keep reproducing. It is not uncommon for bucks to literally run themselves nearly to death this time of year, simply because of trying to breed every doe they can find. With this being the case, it makes bucks much easier to see while hunting this time of year, as they spend the majority of time on their feet moving from place to place.
Doe bedding areas are certainly places to key in on while hunting during the month of November. Since the bucks are on their feet looking for does, areas that hold a lot of does are the 1st places bucks look during daylight hours, as that is where the does will be. Positioning yourself downwind of a good doe bedding area is a tactic that is used with success nearly everywhere in the country. It certainly will work in West Virginia as well.
Since the bucks are looking for every available doe they can find, they are willing to walk miles to do it. Seeing bucks that have never been on a trail camera, or seen before, is quite common this time of year. Studies have shown that bucks in the Appalachian mountain range will walk up to 5 miles a day, just looking for a receptive doe. With that being said, it is hard to imagine that just a month ago it was hard to catch a buck moving a mere 100 yards in the daylight.
Since the bucks are moving so far in the daylight this time of year, another great tactic is to set up in an area in the timber that “funnels” deer down into a small area, so that you are likely to get a shot. In the hills of W. Va., these areas look like benches on hillsides, saddles on ridge tops and creek bottoms with enough space for deer to roam. Placing yourself in areas like these from daylight to dark will oftentimes result in buck sightings. During the month of October, sitting all day typically is not fruitful because deer are bedded down during the middle of the day, but during the rut, midday can be absolute dynamite.
When trying to find a doe, bucks will oftentimes have to assert dominance over other bucks in order to obtain the receptive doe. Doing this often involves fighting, then having to chase down the doe that is tired of getting pestered. This is the time of year that bucks will break their antlers, as the fighting goes from playful in October, to a battle to the death in November. Bucks will fight for different reasons, but they are typically fighting over a doe or to be the dominant buck in the area. When fighting over a doe, oftentimes the doe will run away and the buck that wins the fight will have to chase her down. While doing this, the buck will most likely be grunting the whole time, basically telling her to slow down. Grunting and chasing will oftentimes attract other bucks, in which replicating it is a good tactic.
Calling during the rut is an extremely successful tactic, as the rut is typically the only time that bucks are keyed up enough to take it on full force. Replicating a fight by rattling can be an effective tool, especially in an area with a sound buck-to-doe ratio. Grunting at bucks that are out of range, and sounding like a buck chasing a doe, is another calling tactic that gets the attention of many bucks.
Here in W. Va., I have been able to call in quite a few bucks with “softer” calling tactics. If I see a buck that is not in range, I will typically try to get its attention with a grunt, then will doe bleat at it. Every time it turns its head to walk away, I will bleat until his curiosity is piqued and has to come check it out. For whatever reason, this tactic seems to work with high success in this part of the country, whereas in the Midwest, bucks will often respond to a mere “blaaaaahhhh” out of a grunt tube.
With it finally being the best time of the year to be in the woods, do everything possible to spend as much time out there as humanly possible. The bucks are moving well and looking for the next available doe, so get out there before it is too late! o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.