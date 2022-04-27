Appalachian Middle School Baseball League
Hampshire Middle
Game 1
Hampshire: 1
Frankfort: 8
Game 2
Hampshire: 1
Frankfort: 8
Next up for Hampshire (4-5), a doubleheader at Northern on Sunday, May 1 starting at 1 p.m.
Hampshire County Youth Football League
Registration dates, Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – Noon. Friday, May 13, 5 – 7 p.m. Signups will be at the Hampshire Warriors field house located off of Valley Street in Romney.
Registration Fees:
Tackle Football: $40 per child and $20 for siblings
Flag Football: $30 per child
Ages: Tackle football 4th, 5th and 6th grade (must not turn 13 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2022). Flag football: Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade (must be 5 years old by July 1, 2022).
Remember, grades are based on what your child will be entering this fall. If you have any questions contact: GT Parsons 304-671-8558, Karisa Saville 304-790-2219 or Scott See 304-813-2231.
HHS Trojan softball paint night fundraiser
The Trojans are hosting a paint night on April 29 at 6 p.m. in the HHS cafeteria. Tickets cost $30 per ticket. 50% of ticket proceeds go toward the team and 100% of the proceeds from raffle and snacks. There are 40 total tickets to be sold, please see an HHS softball player for more information. Payment received via cash. If there are any questions, please message HHS softball on their Facebook page: Hampshire High Softball.o
