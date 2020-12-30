As voted by the readers, the record-breaking performance of John Hicks hurling the discus was the sports story of the decade.
John Hicks: The West Virginia state record books were rewritten on the morning of Saturday, April 20, 2019, when John Hicks sent a discus the distance of 190 feet, 1 inch to shatter the state record. Hicks out-performed the previous record set by Christian Buckley of Poca who recorded a throw of 186 feet, 9 inches.
Hicks set and accomplished his goal to become the best discus thrower in West Virginia high school history. On top of setting the state record in 2019, Hicks won the state championship once again with a winning throw of 179 feet, 4 inches, to claim the title in back-to-back seasons. Hicks continued his track and field career throwing for the Liberty Flames. During his freshman campaign, he won 1st place in the weight throw at the ASUN track & field conference tournament with a distance of 18.25m.
Hicks currently is in his sophomore season with the Flames.
Dustin Swisher: On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, the fans inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington erupted in applause as Dustin Swisher raised his right arm proudly into the air upon winning back-to-back state championships, a first in Hampshire High wrestling history. In the championship bout, Swisher controlled the match from start to finish defeating Ivan Vaughn of Cabell Midland by a 5-1 decision to earn the top spot on the podium in the 195-pound weight class. In 2018, Swisher wrestled Cody Stanley of Spring Valley in the state championship bout and won by a 4-3 decision to capture the crown.
The wrestling superstar completed a remarkable career going undefeated his senior year with a record of (45-0) while establishing a 60 match win streak dating back to January of 2018. Swisher continued to wrestle in college, competing for Minot State in North Dakota.
Swisher is currently in his sophomore season.
Trojans win Mud Bowl over Keyser: For the 1st time since 2001 Hampshire knocked off their longtime rival Keyser 17-14 in what has been affectionately known as the “Mud Bowl”.
The story before the game was the heavy rain that threatened to move the contest to Keyser on Saturday, but after several seesaw decisions, the final scene was set for a mud bowl to be played 2 hours earlier than originally scheduled at Rannells Field.
“Weather was an equalizer,” said Hampshire coach Darren Grace.
“Conditions were the same for both of us, but I think the wet field helped us more than them.”
A perfect 5-0 record was at stake for Keyser, while the Trojans were looking to get their 1st win of the season.
One of the keys to the history-making game was the kicking of Evan Staley. “Evan gave us great field position all night,” said Grace. “His kickoffs put Keyser inside the 20 and a pair of punts close to 50 yards each buried them deep on their side making them have to go the length of the field.” Staley averaged 43 yards on his punts. Staley also added a 47-yard field goal for the Trojans.
Hannah Lipps: In late October 2016, junior Hannah Lipps crossed the finish line in 1st place to capture the West Virginia Class AAA cross country state championship. On that Saturday afternoon at Cabell Midland High School, the weather was warm for No. 1 ranked Lipps who ran a perfect race. Lipps jumped in front at the blast of the starting pistol and pulled away from the pack early. Lipps finished 1st with a time of 19:07, ahead of Brooke Franklin from University who finished 2nd with a time of 19:26.
“This is unreal,” Lipps said to herself near the finish line.
“I am about to become a state champion.”
In her senior year in 2017, Lipps finished 3rd with a time of 18:22.39.
Hannah has continued her cross country career running for the Moutaineers and recently was named to the Academic All-Big 12 earlier this month.
Christine Glover: The 1st woman to ever coach the Hampshire varsity boys basketball team, found herself on paid administrative leave in January 2018, midway through her 2nd season at the helm, while the school system investigated charges of harassment.
Seven months later, in August, the school board voted 4-1 against extending her a contract for a 3rd season. The vote came after a lengthy open hearing into the complaint against her. Glover claimed discrimination and the schools contended that she had inappropriate interactions with her players and was insubordinate.
HHS Trojan Baseball 2013: Hampshire finished the season with a 25-4 overall record, with 2 out of the 4 losses by just 1 run. In the regional semifinal, the Trojans 10 runned Buckhannon-Upshur 11-1 before losing 4-3 to eventual state champion Hedgesville. The 1-run loss to the Eagles was Hedgesville’s narrowest margin of victory in the postseason.
“The 2013 baseball team will go down in HHS athletic history as our finest ever,” said Erino Leone, Former HHS athletic director
The team finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-2 with an undefeated record against teams from West Virginia.
