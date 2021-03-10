A few weeks ago, one of my co-workers passed along an article concerning the lack of participation in youth sports nationwide and assumed the same plight would be facing the folks here in Hampshire County. The topic certainly piqued my interest, however, I wanted to figure out if registration numbers were actually down before making a concrete assessment.
“I bet youth sports are getting hammered by Covid,” said my colleague.
I channeled my inner Lee Corso and stated, “Woah, not so fast my friend.”
She assumed registration numbers in Hampshire County would reflect a 25-50% decrease in participation due to Covid. I did not feel the same.
No matter the stance, I thought it was a good topic and relevant for my audience, therefore I took time to find out the actual status of youth sports participation regarding the local leagues here in Hampshire County in the Covid era.
Methodology
I compiled registration numbers from major youth sports associations including, Hampshire County Youth Socer (AYSO), Hampshire County Little League, Hampshire County Youth Softball and Expressions Gymnastics.
League 2019/20 2021
AYSO: 279 274
HCLL: 201 178
HCYS: 38 26
EXPR: 90 75
Results
As with anything, when comparing numbers, there is more than meets the eye. If you just compare the raw data and numbers, these 4 leagues went from a total of 608 kids to 553, which is about a 9% drop in total participation.
However, is that entirely the case? Are parents hesititant to sign up their children because of Covid? Perhaps there other explanations for what has taken place. Lets break it down by league.
AYSO
Registration for spring soccer in 2021 compared to last year in 2020 is a difference of 5 kids (down 1%).
Considering the complications of Covid still loom overhead, AYSO president Andy Gray was pleased with the overall numbers.
“I was a little surprised that we didn’t see more of a difference in our numbers, but based on the registration numbers in the fall I knew that it wouldn’t be a big decrease,” said Gray. “We typically always have higher numbers in the spring season.”
When asked why AYSO seems to be bucking the trend nationwide, Gray stated, “I think our community is looking for some relief. Some normalcy in their lives. Being at the soccer field on Saturday gives families that. The kids need it, but so do the parents.”
As far as the biggest concern heading into the season, safety remains at the top of the commissioners list.
“My number 1 concern is always the safety of our players. That was the case prior to COVID but even more so now. We’ve implemented safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID that were put in place this past fall. We made it through the fall season with no issues and hope to do so again this Spring.”
HCLL
The Little League numbers were down by about 11% from 201 to 178, but that dropoff shouldn’t be attributed to Covid, said president Robert Hott.
“I, of course, was hoping for more but around 175 was what I had expected. We didn’t have anyone from our Paw Paw area sign up this year,” said Hott.
“That would account for around 20 or so kids.”
One of the biggest drops was the number of girls signed up to play, going from 41 to 22. However, Covid isn’t keeping the girls away from the diamond; perhaps it is opportunity elsewhere.
“I am aware of several Hampshire County girls playing in the Frankfort Softball league,” said Hott.
“Of course we would love to have them in our league, however, I’m happy they are at least playing somewhere.”
In terms of running the league, the biggest challenge for Hott will be overcoming the lost season of 2020.
“I believe our biggest hurdle this year is playing catch-up with the skill building, since most of these kids missed playing last year due to us not having a league due to COVID,” Hott stated.
HCYS
Although signups were not completely finished, Hampshire County Youth Softball experienced a minor drop from 38 kids to 26.
President GT Parsons explained his thoughts on the current environment.
“I would say numbers are on pace with what we expected, and do not feel that we have lost participation as a result of COVID,” said Parsons.
“Our goal was to get softball in Hampshire County for the Girls. Last year was so promising then Covid happened. With the help of Erica Hall we were able to get a middle school aged team established and ready to go. This year I’m hoping the middle school girls are going to get to play. I’m excited to get girls on the field for 6u and 10u. It’s a start and we have to start somewhere.”
With optimistic attitude surrounding the organization, Parsons believes his league/teams will overcome the obstacles that lay ahead.
“If I’m being honest, I do not feel we have any new challenges this year over years past,” said Parsons.
“One challenge we may have is the delay in spring sports which could lead to delaying the start for older girls and issues with field availability in other areas.”
Expressions
Perhaps the hardest hit out of any of the leagues has been the Expressions gymnastics participants due to the long list of Covid rules enforced on indoor activities.
“Being a year round sport, our team girls lost about 12 weeks of practice time due to the shut down,” said coach January Dillinger referring to last season.
“They lost their state competition, so competitive season ran from November til the March shutdown. Classes were able to run from September until the shutdown in March happened, but also lost about 12 weeks in the normal class time.”
For the 2021 season, Expressions has about 75 gymnasts between team and recreation classes, slightly down from the 90 kids in the 2019-20 season.
“We haven’t seen a huge decrease in people wanting to take classes, our biggest issue has been having to keep classes sizes smaller to accommodate the state rules for spacing,” Dillinger pointed out.
“We are holding 5 recreational classes, 1 pre-team class, and have 4 competitive teams. This competitive season we planned 6 meets and we were unable to do one due to covid numbers. Our competitive season will run about 15 weeks instead of 24.”
Expressions was shut down and the kids lost 3 weeks of practice time due to Covid numbers in December.
In addition, the dance competition team was not able to compete during the 2020 season due to Covid.
“This year we will be taking 15 dancers and preforming 16 numbers at the Radix dance competition in Pittsburgh in April,” said Dillinger.
“We were unable to hold our end of the year recital in 2020 and this year we should be able to make contingencies and plans with guidelines and be able to hold that at an outside venue so our dancers and gymnasts in recreational classes will get an opportunity to show off their successes.”
In a year filled with adjustments and working though the ever changing rules, Expressions has remained committed to giving the kids as close to a normal experience as possible.
“I’d say that given how different it could have been we are very lucky and very thankful for all the work everyone has put in to make it possible,” said Dillinger.
Conclusions
Although the raw numbers show a slight dip, I believe some of the number fluctuations are due to the environments of the leagues, not Covid.
If you want your daughter to play softball instead of baseball, perhaps you register for HCYS instead of Little League. Thats not an indictment on Little League because of Covid, rather, that number would have dropped regardless of the pandemic.
Expressions had the hardest road to navigate as an indoor sport hammered by a litany of guidelines and rules that canceled any opportunity to participate as normal. A loss of only 15 kids is exceptional given the environment.
AYSO might be the best representation of mindsets here in Hampshire County regarding youth sports. Business as usual.
Overall, the spring sports season has given us a peek into how youth sports will operate in Hampshire going forward, and I believe it is safe to say, as the guidelines come tumbling down, the participation levels will be right at standard levels once again. ο
