With the West Virginia archery season opening last week, many are anxious to crash into the woods and start hunting the bucks that they have been seeing all summer. I’ll admit, if it wasn’t for a wedding, I would have done the same.
But right now I am quite happy that I was unable to go, simply because the weather was so poor compared to the forecast for the latter part of the week.
I have spent many a day battling through 80-degree weather like we had this past weekend, to little avail. But, the silver lining is the major cold front that is going to hit Wednesday, when this article comes out.
If you have a buck on a pattern, this cold front will be the time to make a move. If not, do your best to get out there and find a buck to hunt before the front passes.
It is only once every few years that a swoop of cold air rushes through the panhandle in late September, like what is about to later in the week. So when we do get weather like this, all signals need to be on high alert, as it is “Go Time” for us whitetail enthusiasts. Pushing into “high odds” spots is critical, as the deer will be moving like crazy for the next few days.
If you have already done your homework, and know exactly where a buck is living, now is the time to push in on him, as he will most likely be walking in the daylight. If you don’t have a specific buck figured out, that is okay too, as these early season cold fronts push the bucks into laying down lots of fresh signs.
This time of year, I really like to focus on fresh clusters of rubs. With the rut still a month away, many of the bucks are not taking rubbing trees too seriously because they aren’t traveling long distances.
Therefore, if you find a bunch of rubs in 1 small location, there is a good chance that a buck is living very close by, and oftentimes it is the more dominant buck in the area (not always, but many times). Once the cluster of rubs is found, don’t necessarily hunt right in the middle of them, but within close proximity and in the direction of the nearest food source.
Without there being a surplus of acorns this season, the deer are being forced to move a lot more than years with a plentiful mast. Take advantage of this by finding the food source that the deer in your area are using. I have found a lot more deer in cattle pastures and old, grown-up, fields this season.
Even though the mast crop isn’t plentiful, I have found a few white oaks producing acorns. If you know of a tree that has acorns, I would put money that deer are hitting it regularly right now, and will be until the acorns are cleaned up.
I was able to find a white oak that was absolutely loaded with acorns in Pennsylvania and promptly strapped a cellular trail camera to it. The results have been astounding.
As a whole, scrapes are probably my least favorite form of buck signs. During the rut, after times there is no rhyme or reason to why bucks make scrapes. Many times, a buck will make a scrape then never return, making them pointless in my eyes. With that being said, in early October scrapes can be an absolute game-changer.
Since the deer aren’t moving nearly as randomly as they do during the rut, bucks tend to revisit scrapes more often now than they do as the season progresses.
Finding a scrape line, or a big “hub” scrape, can certainly lead to success in the early season, and I would expect to see a lot of scrapes open up in the next few days as the temperatures drop.
The deer will be on their feet this week, so if you have the means to get out, don’t be afraid to push the envelope a little bit. Early season cold fronts warrant a lot of attention and the one getting ready to hit is one of the best I’ve seen.
I have already told my wife not to expect me home before 8:30 for the next week, as I will be rushing out of my classroom and into the woods every evening. I would like to wish everyone good luck over the next few days, as they are shaping up to be fantastic. o
