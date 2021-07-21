KEYSER — New team, new players, new jerseys, new color scheme, new nickname and a new coaching staff.
Same rival, same result.
The battle between Berkeley Post 14 and the Riverside Rebels (formerly Romney Post 91) was rekindled last week as the visitors from the Eastern Panhandle squeaked out a narrow 1-run victory 7-6.
Riverside’s Tra Bryson was on the mound to start the game and Hayden Baldwin came in as relief.
Johnathon Mallow was 3-for-3 with a walk to lead all Rebel hitters. Darrick Broadwater also had a solid day at the plate going 2-for-3 with 2 walks.
Slade Saville, Brady Whitacre, Hayden Baldwin, Garrett Strickler, Carson Reed and Tra Bryson all tallied a hit in the losing effort. Noah Broadwater was walked 3 times.
The loss dropped the Rebels overall record to 2-3 on the season.
Due to the West Virginia high school baseball season starting late and ending late, the number of regular season American Legion games has been cut drastically. With only a handful of contests under their belt, the Rebels head into postseason play starting today, Wednesday July 21.
Riverside travels to Martinsburg tonight to play Berkeley starting at 6 p.m. The winner of the best-of-3 series will advance to the state tournament. ❏
