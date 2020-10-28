Since killing the big Pennsylvania buck on Oct. 5, I have had a major string of bad luck in West Virginia that has kept me from getting a crack at a nice buck. Two weeks ago, I had the cow incident, where I was getting ready to draw my bow on a nice 8 point, when a bunch of cows decided it was a good time to stampede, causing the buck to run away. Another time I had a nice buck slowly working its way to me, when the wind swirled, causing him to bust.
Couple those experiences with unseasonably warm weather, making many of the days in the middle of October tough hunting. If I have learned anything over the years though, it is to keep the nose to the grindstone and stick with the plan. Eventually it is going to work.
With a major weather change moving in this past weekend, I decided that I would go in for my 1st morning hunt of the season, as I have only hunted in the evening thus far. After giving it a lot of thought, I figured I would try to sneak into the edge of a known, consistent, bedding area with red oak trees around the western perimeter of it. With the forecasted easterly winds, it would work perfect in theory, provided I didn’t spook all of the deer in the process of getting in and getting setup.
I snuck in well before daylight and got everything setup in my tree. I was hoping to get in without spooking any deer, but I ended up walking in on a couple of does bedded right where I wanted to be. Thankfully though, they just walked off without snorting. For whatever reason, I recall the woods being very quiet, as there were no birds chirping, or squirrels playing.
When day started to break, I slowly stood up and began to survey the scenery. I don’t know why, but I always stand up for the 1st half hour of daylight. I don’t really think it helps too much in most situations, but for whatever reason it feels like the right thing to do.
With it being as cloudy as it was, it took quite a while for shooting light to arrive. Not long after, I turned to my left, and noticed a buck coming the opposite direction in which I assumed the deer would be moving. In fact, he was walking practically on the same trail that I walked in on.
Sizing the buck up as he got closer, I decided that if he gave me a “slam dunk” shot, I would use my 1st West Virginia tag on him. I slowly grabbed my bow off of the hanger, and watched as he approached, eating acorns at a snail’s pace. When he got within 20 yards, I drew, but just as I started to settle the pin, the buck turned and faced straight away. I watch him slowly feed a half circle around me, until he worked his way into roughly ten yards, then he finally turned broadside. Once the buck turned his head away from me, I slowly went to pull draw, then settled the pin in the middle of his lungs.
The arrow zipped through him, and the buck bounded off roughly 75 yards before tipping over. I didn’t actually see him fall, but I heard him crash and decided to only give him a few minutes before recovery. After packing all of my stuff, I descended the tree, and pulled my blood covered arrow out of the ground. Picking up the blood trail instantly, I slowly walked in the direction of where I last saw him. Within minutes, I saw him piled up at the base of a tree, and the celebration began.
It doesn’t happen often, but in this scenario, everything in the plan worked perfectly. I had scouted the area heavily last spring, and based on my findings so far. I assumed that there would be red oak acorns in there based on the elevation. Sure enough, there were, and the deer were hammering them. With only 1 buck tag left in WV, and sweet November only a few days away, I’ll probably be pretty picky from here on out. It is hard to believe that my favorite time of the year is almost here, and shortly, I’ll be headed to the Midwest for a few days. If you are hunting, good luck, and be safe. o
