SOUTH CHARLESTON — The following waters were stocked the weeks of Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Updates are posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Week of Feb. 7:

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River (Camp 70 Road)

Buckhannon River

Burnsville Tailwaters

Camp Creek

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Clover Run

Conaway Run Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Deegan Lake

Dog Run Lake

East River

French Creek Pond

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)

Guyandotte River

Hills Creek

Hinkle Lake

Horseshoe Run

Kings Creek

Laurel Creek (Fayette)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork Holly River

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Marsh Fork

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)

Mill Creek (Fayette)

Mill Creek Reservoir

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

Paint Creek

Panther Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Red Creek

Rhine Creek

Right Fork Buckhannon River

Right Fork Little Kanawha River

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Thomas Park Lake

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Watoga Lake

Whiteday Creek

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish. o

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.