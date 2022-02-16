SOUTH CHARLESTON — The following waters were stocked the weeks of Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Updates are posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
Week of Feb. 7:
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River (Camp 70 Road)
Buckhannon River
Burnsville Tailwaters
Camp Creek
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Clover Run
Conaway Run Lake
Coopers Rock Lake
Deegan Lake
Dog Run Lake
East River
French Creek Pond
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
Guyandotte River
Hills Creek
Hinkle Lake
Horseshoe Run
Kings Creek
Laurel Creek (Fayette)
Laurel Fork of Holly River
Left Fork Holly River
Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
Little Kanawha Headwaters
Marsh Fork
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
Mill Creek (Fayette)
Mill Creek Reservoir
New Creek Dam No. 14
North Fork Lunice
North Fork Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
Paint Creek
Panther Creek
Paw Paw Creek
Pendleton Lake
Pinnacle Creek
Pond Fork
R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
Red Creek
Rhine Creek
Right Fork Buckhannon River
Right Fork Little Kanawha River
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
Sutton Tailwaters
Teter Creek Lake
Thomas Park Lake
Tomlinson Run
Tomlinson Run Lake
Tygart Valley River Headwaters
Watoga Lake
Whiteday Creek
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish. o
