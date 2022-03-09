The weather the past weekend certainly got people in the mood to start thinking about summer, which prompted the idea of providing a series of needs, do’s and don’ts for summer camping.
Although there are still a few months before summer starts, it is the perfect time to get a list of items taken care of so you are not scrambling to find something in a last-minute fashion.
Selfishly, I am partially making this list for myself, as I will be spending a lot of time in a tent during turkey season, which is just around the corner, and something that I am exceptionally excited about. Whether you are a tent camper or someone who likes to spend their time in luxury by spending their nights in a cozy RV, these items are a must-have for everyone.
Camp stove
A quality camping stove is something that will make or break a trip. The ability to cook on the fly will save you money and time because it allows for making meals right next to the campsite. Obviously, a tent camper needs one of these, because there are very few summer tents that have stoves in them, but this is a nice thing for someone who uses an RV to have as well, because it keeps the mess of cooking outside of the living space. There are a lot of options out there that can be easily found on Amazon, or pretty much any sports store. One tip I do have is to make sure you have plenty of propane, as running out of gas can make cooking outdoors go south pretty quickly.
When the weather is nice, you might as well keep the inside mess to a minimum, and take care of making meals in the outdoors.
Thermacell
It always baffles me when people say they do not know what a Thermacell is.
If you don’t know, a Thermacell is a device that puts off an odor that keeps insects away, allowing you to sit outside without having to constantly swat bugs. The best thing about them is that they work every bit as well as regular bug spray, if not better, but you don’t have to spray anything on your clothes or skin. Just simply turn it on. They work fantastic, and I highly recommend them to anyone that does not already have one.
Lantern
This is something that I say I am going to get every year, but it seems like someone always lets me borrow theirs, so I never actually have to fork out the money to buy one. Having a quality lantern is something that anyone who plans to spend time camping needs to have. There are not many things worse than having to shine a little flashlight around to see something, especially when a lantern is bright enough to simply sit on a picnic label and turn nighttime darkness into daylight.
Sleeping pad/cot
This one is more for tent campers, but a quality sleeping pad or cot is an absolute necessity when spending a few nights in a tent. Most people I know that don’t like camping always gripe about how poorly they sleep, but they do not take the necessary steps to sleep well.
Getting quality rest in a tent starts with comfort, and if your old, leaky air mattress is uncomfortable, sleep just isn’t going to work out well. Trust me, if you want to have more fun while camping this summer, invest in a quality sleep system, because you will wake up much more refreshed and energized.
Contractor trash bags
Yes, this is an odd item to have on this list, but it is something that every camper should keep in their vehicle at all times. Contractor bags are extremely versatile, as they can be used as a way to keep items dry in a rainstorm.
They are basically a cheap, dry bag, because it takes an insane amount of water for them to leak. Keeping clothes, or other items in them when there is a hint of rain is a great idea. In a pinch, you can even use them as a poncho if you use a little bit of ingenuity.
They can also be used as trash bags, obviously. Hopefully, these items make your radar before too long and you can stock up on them before summer camping season rolls around. As mentioned before, I will be spending a lot of nights in a tent this spring, and will be carrying these items on every trip I take. The weather is finally starting to break, so make sure to get outside when possible. o
