The Trojan kickers found their groove last week with a road victory over Frankfort 4-1 and a lopsided win over Berkeley Springs 10-1.
HHS 4 Frankfort 1
Hampshire and Frankfort play each other twice each season, one game in Short Gap and one game on Sunrise Summit.
For whatever reason, no matter the difference in talent, the first game between the two schools is seemingly a neck-and-neck affair.
The same thing happened again this season. On Aug. 22, Frankfort came to Rannells Field and tied Hampshire 1-1.
The Trojans were disappointed with the outing and coach Robby Hott expressed that his team needed to play with more fire from the start. On Tuesday last week, the Trojans arrived in Short Gap ready to make a statement – and they did.
“The Torpedo” Trenton Timbrook used his speed to bury 2 goals, while Wade Shreve and Adrian Litchfield each added 1.
Dylan Streisel had a pair of assists and Carter Pyles was credited with 1. Hampshire peppered the Falcon keeper with a total of 19 shots with 12 shots coming on goal.
The Trojans scored 3 of their 4 goals from within the box. Senior leader Jordan Gray put the victory over Frankfort into perspective.
“It was a great feeling,” said Gray after the win.
“Knowing that it was the last time I would ever go up against the Falcons on the soccer field, made it even more important to me. I was extremely glad with the outcome.”
On the defensive end, Hampshire was led by Carder Monroe with 10 tackles and 1 steal. Wade Shreve had 9 tackles and 3 steals, Adrian Litchfield had 7 tackles and 2 steals.
Dominick Digruttolo, Braxton Burke and Brayden Hott all finished the game with 5 tackles and 1 steal.
The HHS JV team beat Frankfort 2-1. Colson Kinser had 2 goals and Chris Downs had 1 assist.
HHS 10 BS 1
On the schedule, a game against Berkeley Springs should end up in the win column, and that’s exactly what happened last Thursday.
HHS scored 8 goals in the first half and 2 more in the second in a lopsided win over the Indians.
Dylan Streisel and Trenton Timbrook both finished with 2 goals and 1 assist.
Jordan Gray had 1 goal and 3 assists. Wade Shreve, Zander Ashton, Brayden Hott, Caleb Myers and Noah Lipps each added 1 goal. Caden Davis had 2 assists, while Braxton Burke and Ben Riggleman each added 1. HHS is back in action at Bridgeport on Friday, Sept. 8, starting at 6 p.m. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
