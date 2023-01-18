Youth Sports Scores
MS Basketball
MS Basketball
Romney girls
A-team
RMS (4-4): 28
Moorefield: 35
B-team
RMS (8-0): 34
Moorefield: 6
Romney Boys
A-team / OT
RMS (4-2): 36
Moorefield: 37
B-team
RMS (0-5): 15
Moorefield: 44
Capon Bridge Boys
A-team
CBMS (4-6): 30
Petersburg: 32
B-team
CBMS (3-6): 16
Petersburg: 30
A-team
CBMS (4-5): 32
Warm Springs: 30
B-team
CBMS (3-5): 33
Warm Springs: 26
Capon Bridge Girls
A-team
CBMS (6-2): 20
Petersburg: 49
B-team
CBMS (6-3): 15
Petersburg: 46
A-team
CBMS (6-1): 49
Warm Springs: 9
B-team
CBMS (6-2): 29
Warm Springs: 8
Open gym for Little League
Hampshire County Little League has open gym at Hampshire High on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Baseball and softball players are welcome to attend and you don’t have to be a little league member to participate.
Any questions, please contact Mark Roomsburg: 304-813-4909.
HCLL baseball and softball registration
Online registration for Hampshire County Little League started on Jan.1 and will continue until Jan. 31.
In person registration will take place on Sat. Jan. 14 and Sat. Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. - noon, at Augusta Elementary School.
Please bring child’s birth certificate, school enrollment form to in person sign ups (or 3 proofs of residency.)
Please check the list on Hampshirelittleleague.com under registration forms - residency requirements.
You can also register online at Hampshirelittleleague.com login or register an account and then register your player(s).
Registration fee is $70 with a multi-child discount. o
