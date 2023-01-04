SUNRISE SUMMIT – After an 18-day hiatus, the Trojan girls returned to the court and faced some fierce competition. Hampshire went 1-1 on the week, knocking off Fairmont Senior on the road 48-42 and dropping a home contest against Spring Mills 67-53.
The Trojan trio of Izzy Blomquist, Liz Pryor and Hannah Ault accounted for 70% of Hampshire’s offense, scoring 34 of the 48 points.
The 18-day layoff didn’t hurt the Trojans ability to score as they grabbed an early 15-7 lead after the 1st quarter.
The Polar Bears clawed back in the 2nd quarter outscoring HHS 17-13.
The 3rd quarter was a defensive battle as Hampshire only managed 9 points while Fairmont Sr. tallied 10 to give HHS a narrow 37-34 advantage with 8 minutes remaining.
Della Knight, Ava Call, Liz Pryor and Hannah Ault each scored a 2-point field goal in the 4th quarter while Izzy Blomquist went 2-for-3 from the charity stripe to help Hampshire hold off the Polar Bears.
The key to victory was the defensive effort, especially in the 4th quarter as HHS held the Polar Bears to just 7 points.
The win over No. 9 ranked Fairmont Sr. marks the 1st victory under the guidance of interim head coach Sydney Haupt.
“It wasn’t about me, it was about the girls,” said Haupt.
“We had a lot of girls step up and take leadership roles.”
According to Haupt, communication was the decisive factor.
“Things we have been reiterating throughout the season they finally started to do, and that’s how we win games. Their focus was there, even though Fairmont Sr. has always been good, it didn’t get in their head, and we showed mental toughness.”
Haupt noted the team could’ve shot better from the field, but liked the hustle, especially on defense, from her squad.
“Defense is the most important thing,” said Haupt.
“We pressed and we were able to run the court. If we had to switch it up, whether it was man, press or the 2-3, whatever I threw at them, they latched on to it and did it well.”
Izzy Blomquist led HHS with a team high 13 points and 5 assists.
Liz Pryor tallied 12 points and pulled down 7 rebounds.
Hannah Ault scored 9 points and swiped 2 steals.
Liv Baxter hit a pair of 3’s to finish with 6 points with 3 steals and 2 assists.
Della Knight had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Carisma Shanholtz and Ava Call each chipped in 2 points in the win.
Four Cardinal players scored double-digits led by Kilah Dandridge’s 22 points as Spring Mills beat Hampshire 67-53.
Izzy Blomquist led the Trojans with 14 points while Liz Pryor scored 12 and Hannah Ault finished with 9. Carisma Shanholtz and Kora McBride both finished with 5 points. Jaden Kerns and M.J. Cook chipped in 3 and 1 point respectively.
HHS was back in action last night at Mountain Ridge. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for scores. o
