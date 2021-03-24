SUNRISE SUMMIT - The Trojan grapplers were on the mat Thursday night at Hampshire High and they notched an impressive victory over visiting Jefferson 39-12.
“Jefferson was young but we fought hard,” said head coach Ed Hardinger.
“I really liked that Gavin got us a win.”
As Hardinger eluded to, perhaps the highlight of the match was Hampshire’s victory in the 126-pound weight class as Gavin Hall had an impressive performance against Devon Crouse of Jefferson, winning by pin in the 2nd period.
Grant Landis was dominant in his match against Michael Grahm pinning him in the 1st period to give the Trojans an additional 6 points.
In the heavyweight matchup, sophomore Jacob Staub continues to be a monster on the mat as he manhandled Mason Harner with ease, pinning him in the 1st period.
Tavis Buckley fought hard against Caleb Wiser but came up just short, getting pinned in the 2nd period.
Anthony Worth continued to gain experience but was outdone by Jefferson’s Dalton Martinez, losing by pin in the 1st period.
Miguel Elmer, Zander Robinson and Levi Richman all notched wins via forfeit.
The Trojans fought valiantly against their 2nd opponent of the afternoon, but the Golden Tornado of Keyser proved to be too strong as they won the match 33-25.
Wes Landis, Grant Landis, Jacob Staub and Zander Robinson all picked up wins for the Trojans.
“We fought but just came up short,” said Hardinger referring to the Keyser loss. ο
