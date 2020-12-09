The Majorettes of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind under the direction of the physical education department, came in 1st in competition for the marching unit award in the annual JC Christmas parade held in Keyser on Saturday, December 5th. The Potomac State College ROTC Drill Team and the New Creek Fire-Ettes tied for 2nd.
Girls from the School for the Deaf participating were Connie Lester, Francis Watson, Lucy Adkins, Jane Oates, Roxie White, Bobbie Wolfe, Joyce DeGarmo, Evie Glover, Glorie Shumate, Ritat Simpkins and Barbara Williams.
From the School for the Blind, Gaylia Borror, Debbie Smith, Penny Keim, Sharon Poole, Marilyn Sponaugle, Carla Pingley, Charlotte Jett, Joan McGuire, Diana Allen, Judy Brightwell, Brenda Orndorff and Shelia Morrison.
Mr. Bob Maddox, weight training coach for men and women at Frostburg State College, will conduct a weight training clinic at Hampshire High gym on Saturday, Dec. 13th at 11 a.m.
Mr. Maddox is a former professional football player, having played with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. A serious knee injury forced him to give up his professional career.
With only 1 starter and 2 other lettermen remaining from last year’s sectional championship squad, the Lady Trojan Volleyball team’s 1st chore for Thursday night’s opener at Franklin may be to find an identity.
Only 5’4” senior hitter Candy Nixon has seen much playing time in previous seasons, and Coach Kurt Fritsch would like to see her transfer that experience to her teammates.
“She’s been pretty much a 3 year starter,” Fritsch commented. “We hope to get a lot of leadership out of her.”
Two other seniors, setter Kelly Bazzle and Nancy Cummings, have also been in the system 3 years.
With the memory of the Lady Mountain Lions’ ending their undefeated season last year in Romney still fresh in their minds, the Lady Trojans came firing to defend their home floor with a 57-47 win.
This victory was especially sweet for Hampshire, as they exorcised some demons from last year’s regular season loss.
The 1st game of the 2010-11 boys basketball season for HHS was wiped out by a snowstorm Tuesday.
Snow wiped out 8 games of the Trojans’ 0-15 season in 2009-10, and now the 1st one of this season is off.o
