The Romney Middle School Choral Department will present its Select Winter Choral Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park.
The concert offers you the unique opportunity to enjoy the sounds of the season before or after you drive through the Christmas Festival of Lights. Admission is free to both the concert and the Christmas Festival of Lights.
Christmas Festival of Lights
We’ve had several questions concerning the Christmas Festival of Lights, so I thought this would be a good time to try to provide some answers.
1. Why does Central Hampshire Park have to be closed so long for the Festival?
If you’ve been to the Festival this year, you are aware that there are a lot of Christmas lights at the park.
We contacted Santa and his elves about helping with the installation, but they seem to be quite busy this time of year. Kenny McBride, Jack Flinn, Randy Raigner and John Flynn do a fantastic job of putting up all the displays and running electricity to each one, but they are not miracle workers.
In fact, Kenny was out at the park the afternoon that the Festival opened, just checking to make sure that everything was ready to go. We are sorry for any inconvenience the park’s closing may cause, but we feel that the results are worth the inconvenience.
2. Why are some lights not on when I drive through?
The displays are set on timers so somebody doesn’t have to go out there and turn each display on every night.
The Festival runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night, but we often go out early and open the gate. So, if you happen to drive through at 5:15 p.m., even though the gate is open, some of the displays may not have turned on yet. All are on by 5:30 p.m., and most turn off promptly at 10 p.m.
3. Why isn’t Santa there more than once?
As I said before, Santa is very busy this time of year, so we could only book him for 1 night.
4. Why are some of my favorite displays missing this year?
This is our 9th year of the Festival. Some displays, especially those that are animated, are beginning to wear out. We have been able to fix some of them and replace others, but some of your favorites may be out of stock now.
If Christmas Done Bright doesn’t make them, we can’t purchase replacements. We understand that you miss some of your favorites, and we do as well, so we will keep buying new displays each year, like the big train and the new welcome sign that we purchased this year.
5. Why don’t you have a donation box at the Festival?
We are pleased to offer this service to our community free of charge. We don’t want anyone to feel obligated in any way to give a donation in order to see the lights. If you want to contribute, the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive runs the entire month of January, and we will be happy to accept any donations you feel moved to contribute at that time, no matter how big or how small.
The Christmas Festival of Lights is open every day from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
If you have any other questions regarding the Festival, please call us at (304) 822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or you can email us at parks@hampshirewv.com anytime.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Several people traveled to Canaan for tubing last year and were turned away because the times were filled.
We think we have solved that problem. We have purchased 100 tubing tickets in advance, 50 for the 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. time slot and 50 for the 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. time slot. These tickets guarantee you will be able to go tubing if you drive to Canaan that day.
The tickets will be sold on a 1st-come 1st-serve basis, so when they run out, we won’t be able to get any more. The tickets will not be available until Dec. 17. However, if you’d like to make sure you get enough tickets for you and your group, you may pre-pay, and we will reserve tickets for you.
Tickets can’t be reserved unless they are paid for in advance. You may reserve and pre-pay for the tickets at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you would like to reserve tickets and you can’t make it to the office at those times, let us know, and we will make arrangements.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Ski Lift Ticket Only – $25; Ski Lift Ticket Plus Ski or Snowboard Rental – $35; Tubing – $15.
In order to get the skiing group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring 2 youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 2, 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8.
Team practices began last week, and each team will have 2 practices before the 1st game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney and Capon Bridge, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The 1st games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the RMS and OCBMS gyms.
If you registered for 1 of the leagues and weren’t contacted by a coach this week about practice times, please let us know either by phone at 304-822-7300, or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
