Josh is in the thick of his Midwest hunting trip this week. Here is a Crawford classic from 2021.
Throughout the year, whitetail hunters dream of the month of November due to the higher than normal amount of buck activity.
With this being said, often times people do not put in the amount of time needed to capitalize on the rut. During the middle of the month, the hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. can be some of the most productive.
Although it might be tough, sitting all day, especially in cold weather, can pay off in huge ways when bow hunting the rut.
It can be absolutely miserable. Sitting day after day, for 11 to 12 hours at a time without taking a break, can and will wear you down.
With that being said, there are some tricks that I have picked up throughout the years which have led to killing a few bucks that most people would not have killed, simply because they were back at the house, or getting a cheeseburger at a local restaurant.
Food
It is imperative to have a stash of food in your pack that will allow you to look forward to something. I typically like to keep a few granola bars and a couple of sandwiches with me.
Rationing them during the middle of the day gives you something to look forward to during those grueling hours when there is not a whole lot going on.
Eating a snack every hour during the middle of the day gives your brain something to think about, and helps break up the day, keeping you in the stand longer.
Another good trick is to take a large thermos full of something warm to drink. This will help keep your spirits up when the temperatures are plummeting. Taking a few sips of coffee or tea every now and again, will break up the monotony.
Comfort
To sit all day, it is extremely important to be comfortable. If not, your mind will begin to talk you into leaving once the aches and pains start occurring.
I try to have very comfortable stands in all of my rut spots, and if I don’t have a comfortable treestand in a particular area, I’ll take my summit climber in, which is exceptionally comfortable.
It is also important to have warm, comfortable clothes on. Trust me, sitting for hours on end while freezing is not fun. Therefore, I always try to take more clothes than I think I’ll need. Staying warm and wind- proof is a must.
Entertainment
As cliché as it is, we live in a world where we need to be entertained when pulling long hours in the stand. I don’t frown on playing on your cell phone, or reading a book in the slightest.
If that’s what it takes to stay out there during the long, middle part of the day, then so be it.
With that being said, remember to pick your head up every now and again and scan the woods. The last thing you want is to lose an opportunity because of being overly engrossed in some sort of Facebook drama.
Mental Grit
Being mentally prepared going into the day helps dramatically when pulling all day sits. Once you’ve accepted the fact that you simply are not going to leave and have taken all of the necessary steps as far as comfort and food go, it honestly gets pretty easy.
With that being said, boredom will set in at some point. You may have to grit your teeth and will yourself through that boredom by keeping the end result in mind.
Calling myself profane names when I want to leave early, typically helps keep me from leaving. It is important to figure out what works for you.
The next few weeks are the best time of the year for a whitetail hunter.
The bucks will be in the prowl, looking for every available doe they can find. Pulling as many hours in the stand as possible will help your chances of success, and will give you the ability to experience some great hunting. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.