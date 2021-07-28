It’s impossible to ignore the ramifications of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12.
WVU athletic director Shane Lyons stated, “We look forward to working with our colleagues in the Big 12 and across the country to navigate this new terrain.”
By new terrain, Lyons means the ACC.
It’s the only logical fit.
Speaking of logic, division 1 college football is on the fringe of breaking away from the NCAA and running their own league. What would that league look like?
64 teams. 4 conferences. 16 teams per conference. 4 divisions within each conference. Here is my proposition for college football in the near future:
SEC – Add: Oklahoma, Texas
West: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas
North: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri
East: South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
South: Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida
What’s not to love about this conference? The South and the West divisions are must see TV for every single game. The best want to play the best. In the SEC, the rich get richer. I wonder if the SEC will implement a penalty when players give the “Horns Down” hand gesture?
Big 10 – Add: Kansas, Iowa State
West: Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, Iowa
South: Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana
North: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State
East: Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers
The snobby Big 10 won’t like the additions of Kansas and Iowa State (yawn), but in terms of regional rivalries, the addition of Kansas and Iowa State makes sense.
Pac 12 – Add: Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
West: UCLA, USC, Stanford, Cal
North: Oregon State, Oregon, Washington State, Washington
South: Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State
East: Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
The Pac 12 absorbs some of the leftovers from the Big 12, adding teams that are occasionally frisky on the national scene like Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Not great, but not bad. The Pac 12 still would remain a distant 4th in terms of power conferences.
ACC – Add: West Virginia, Notre Dame
West: Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
North: Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Boston College
South: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State
East: North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State, Wake Forest
The key to all of the dominoes falling in place is Notre Dame. Will the Fightin’ Irish officially join the ACC?
Probably not.
Should the Fightin’ Irish join the ACC?
Probably not.
But the 4 conference realignment only makes sense if Notre Dame is slotted into the ACC.
Outside of academics, West Virginia is a natural in the ACC. In my opinion, college football regional rivalries are more important than academic entry exams.
Secretly, I bet Shane Lyons agrees. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.