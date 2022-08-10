Romney and Hampshire take a swing at golf, but what about the Bobcats?
The California Raisins offered good advice where to catch the latest gossip in the hollers of Hampshire, the grapevine.
Two weeks ago, I slapped on a wristband at the Hampshire County Fair and stepped inside the Livestock Barn and the grapevine was buzzing loudly with chinwag.
The aroma of goats and hay filled my nostrils, when a familiar face murmured a nugget of sports gossip picked up off the grapevine.
“We’re going to have golf at Hampshire High,” she said quietly.
“Yep in 2023.” I replied.
“No, this year.”
“Wait. What?” I replied.
Professionally, the inquiry technique of “Wait. What?” is typically frowned upon, nevertheless, it was the 2nd best question I asked this year.
Later in the evening, I strolled from the Livestock Barn over to the Crop Barn and the grapevine called my name once again.
The topic was the same, youth golf in Hampshire County, except this time the vine confirmed Romney Middle School was set to play golf in 2022 as well.
Before I had time to digest the information, my mind shifted to the east.
What about Capon Bridge?
Since RMS and HHS were both given the green light to tee off, I wondered if the Bobcats were destined for the bunker.
My column this week analyzes the current golf environments at HHS, RMS and CBMS, which are all uniquely different.
Thoughts on HHS golf
I applaud the arrival of golf at Hampshire High and fully support the kids who are brave enough to try this new endeavor.
My hats off to coach Jarrett Hott for undertaking this immense challenge with minimal preparation. I accept the decision by the board of education to approve golf as a varsity sport.
My biggest qualm about Trojan golf is timing.
If the approval of golf took place prior to June 2022, I’m all on board.
That wasn’t the case.
Golf was on the agenda for Monday, Aug. 1, the same day the fall sports season opened.
Given the timetable, it was too late.
Simply put, Hampshire was unprepared in several facets.
As of Tuesday Aug. 9, an official schedule was still not available.
That isn’t the fault of the athletic director or the head coach. They are doing their best to navigate unforeseen schedule conflicts.
“Balancing the schedule is tough for sure,” said coach Hott.
“With so many of the kids being multi-sport athletes, it can be hard on them at times. I am so proud of the kids that are stepping up and taking this challenge head on. It really shows the kind of kids we have in this county and the pride they take in representing our school.”
I believe HHS should have considered timing and published an official announcement that notified the public about the addition of golf as an extracurricular activity.
It came as a great surprise to parents and students alike when I announced on social media the formation of Trojan golf.
Without the grapevine, and a helping hand from my co-worker Emma Grosskopf who attended the board of education meeting, I too would’ve been left in the dark.
Golf is a WVSSAC sanctioned VARSITY sport and should be treated as such. Team uniforms, transportation, practice times, equipment and an official schedule should have been figured out prior to the opening of fall sports.
I am optimistic that golf can succeed at Hampshire High, but the scrambling of the 2022 season will be difficult to par.
Thoughts on RMS golf
I applaud the arrival of golf at Romney Middle and fully support the kids who are brave enough to try this new endeavor.
Sound familiar?
That’s because it is.
In fact, it’s the exact same sentence I said about Hampshire High. Here’s the difference. Romney has their ducks (birdies) in a row.
It is evident coach VanMeter has a well thought out plan and the logistics have been ironed out.
In addition, coach VanMeter posted a public announcement in July that asked anyone interested in RMS golf to attend an informational meeting.
In terms of preparation, the Pioneer golf program is sitting pretty in the middle of the fairway.
Thoughts on CBMS golf
I applaud the arrival of the golf conversation at Capon Bridge and fully support the kids who are brave enough to try this new endeavor in years ahead.
Sound familiar?
Well, it’s close.
At this very moment, there are a plethora of obstacles CBMS must overcome to proceed forward with the formation of a golf squad.
Perhaps there can be a compromise of sorts.
My suggestion
Combine middle school teams.
Four years ago Capon Bridge did not have adequate numbers to field a football team; therefore the Bobcats joined forces with Romney and played on the same squad.
The same scenario could apply to Capon Bridge kids interested in golf.
If there is a Bobcat who wants to hit a slice and yell “FORE” sometime in the future, perhaps he or she can join the current team at RMS.
The same conditions would apply for this golf-seeking Bobcat including the ability to self-provide all necessary equipment and transportation requirements.
So, back to the original question, “What about Capon Bridge?”
Until a volunteer coach steps up and a group of kids shows strong interest in playing golf, the combined squad option seems like an ace to me.
Have additional input?
You can catch me on my golf cart taking photos while dodging shanks and flop shots. o
