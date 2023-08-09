ROMNEY – The 10th annual Peach Festival on Saturday afternoon overflowed with folks munching on peach treats while checking out horsepower at the car show.
According to Peach Festival chairperson Barbie Hillenbrand, “We had the largest car show in Hampshire County with 223 registered cars and 238 on the grounds.”
With hundreds of people participating in the car show plus hundreds more on hand to witness the car show, one thing stood out as the key to success, the location.
“Announcing we (Full Throttle Performance Car Club) were hosting the show on the beautiful campus of West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind went viral in the car community with the help of club members and surrounding car clubs supporting the event,” said Full Throttle Performance Car Club president Johnny Duncan.
“The additional space, parking on grass and available shade were welcomed by all.”
The Peach Festival Car Show had 223 registered participants with dozens more cars on grounds making it the largest show in the county and one of, if not, the largest show in the surrounding counties.
This wasn’t just a show for old men who enjoy working on cars, as participants from near and far, young and old were a part of the festivities.
“More than 20 Young Gun contestants participated in the event,” said Duncan.
“We had participants from surrounding states traveling from several hours away.”
The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS owned by Lynn Swager took first place in the People’s Choice award. Best of Show went to Joe Davis and his 1955 Chevy 210 Post Sedan.
“The show went extremely smooth, participants commented on how friendly event staff were and the well organization / execution of such a large event,” said Duncan.
The car show was such a success that plans for next year are already underway.
“We noted recommendations and are already planning improvements to handle expected additional cars for 2024,” said Duncan.
“We thank the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind for allowing us the use of the facility.” o
Award winners
1. Lynn Swager 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
2. Tom Crider 1965 Pontiac GTO
3. Lisa Green 1934 Chevy Coupe
4. Rick Shrout 1946 International Pickup
5. Brenda Bonser 1931 Chevy Coupe
6. Jack Brodie 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
7. Randy Snyder 1963 Studebaker Hawk
8. Delane Foster 1966 Ford Fairlane
9. Dave Pyles 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
10. Timothy Smith 1955 Chevrolet
11. Frank and Carol Placka 1955 Chevy
12. Ethan Burkett 1967 Ford Mustang
13. Jim Pyles 1957 Chevrolet
14. Bill Westfall 1957 Bel Air
15. Bentley Brown 1970 Ford F100
1. Peter Prete 1970 Chevrolet Impala
2. Jason and Amy Harr 1964 Buick Skylark Sportwagon
3. Roger Lyon 1964 Pontiac GTO
4. Donald Shirely 1969 Chevelle SS 396
5. Jack Kerns 2022 Shelby Super Snake Speedster
6. Joe Lorenzo 1966 Plymouth Barracuda
7. Chad Pyles 1968 Camaro
8. Ray Kelling 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1
9. Austin Vosloh 1965 Comet
10. J.C. Black 1947 Plymouth
Best Late Model: Tim Cross 2016 Mustang GT/CS
Best Chevy: Robert Wolford 1957 Chevy 210
Best Ford: George Glassford 1967 Ford Fairlane
Best Mopar: Quint Milburn 1969 Dart Swinger
Best Tractor: Bucky Wilson 1955 Farmall 400 T/A
Best Truck: Eric Swager 1971 C10 Pickup
Best Paint: Patrick Hart 1933 Ford Coupe
Young Gun: Dylan Clark 2007 Ford Mustang
Best of Show: Joe Davis 1955 Chevy 210 Post Sedan
