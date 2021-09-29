The Fireside II horseshoe team claimed the title of champions of the West Virginia Horseshoe League, a 9-team league based in Mineral County. Fireside II finished the regular season as the league’s best with a record of 178-38. They also finished as the best of the best in the league’s top 4-team playoff.
The playoffs are determined by the first team to win 13 games, which usually requires home and away matches. Fireside II defeated Ridgeley Legion 13-2 in the quarterfinals and proceeded to the finals against Fort Ashby VFW. The VFW team defeated Rt. 28 I to earn their way to the finals.
The finals could not have ended in a more dramatic fashion. Fireside II claimed a 7-5 lead at home in the first match. VFW turned that around to a 12-9 lead at Fort Ashby. Fireside II would not be denied and made a comeback to a 12-12 tie. They went on to end the final game by a single point. It was truly a hard fought “nailbiter” victory that captured the league championship for Fireside II. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.