KEYSER – The Trojan golf team entered the season with a new coach, Chad VanMeter, and a new sense of purpose, one year removed from the rebirth of Trojan golf.
Conditions were perfect to start the 2023 fall sports campaign with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s at Polish Pines Golf Course last Wednesday.
Six Trojans picked up their sticks and the top four finished with a team total score of 374.
“I thought for our first time out we were a little nervous and a little tight,” said VanMeter.
“But once we got into the flow of how things were going, I thought we settled down and started playing a little bit better. It was nice just being out there with the guys with not a lot of pressure and more laid back. But overall, it was just a good day.”
Out of the five teams that competed, defending state champion Keyser captured first place with a team total score of 313. Golden Tornado Drew Matlick had the lowest round of the day shooting a 71.
One of the benefits of playing against a strong team like Keyser is understanding what it takes to compete at the elite level.
“I think it shows our kids that’s the kind of level of golf you need to play if you want to get to that point,” said VanMeter.
“You have to get to that level to compete with the best. We are not there yet, but we are working hard.”
Petersburg took second place with a score of 346 while East Hardy captured bronze with 353.
Frankfort wound up with a score of 369 for 4th place, just slightly ahead of Hampshire’s 374.
“We are playing a lot of golf and getting better,” said VanMeter.
“We need to fine-tune some of those skills to get to where we want to be.”
Senior Brady Stump shot an 87 which was the lowest round for any Hampshire clubber.
“Just in the little bit that I have gotten to see Brady play, he is a good ball striker,” said VanMeter.
“He drives the ball pretty well and from tee to green he is one of our better players. I thought he did well last Wednesday and that’s why he shot an 87. We are going to have to have that leadership from Brady for us to be a good golf team. We are going to need him to score well for us.”
The second lowest score by a Trojan was shot by freshman Peyton VanMeter who wound up with a 90 on the round.
“Peyton has put a lot of work in,” said his father coach VanMeter.
“We have played a lot of golf this summer. I thought for his first time out and playing against three seniors, he was a little intimidated, a little nervous, but once he got in the flow of the game he played a lot better.”
One of the unique things about this golf team is that from week to week, the lineup may change depending on practice.
“Usually once a week we will have a ‘qualifying’ competition within our team to see who the six are for the next match,” explained VanMeter.
The Trojans were back at practice at Mill Creek earlier this week in preparation for their match at the Highlands on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. o
Team scores
