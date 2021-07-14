West Virginia’s state parks and forests are staging a pair of challenges for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages through Sept. 30.
The Ultimate Adventurer Challenge and Junior Adventurer Challenge are for adventurers of any experience level to help them explore the state parks system.
“It’s incredible to see so many people heading to the outdoors in Almost Heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, “and now we’re looking forward to witnessing the excitement of both outdoor enthusiasts and kids who complete these new challenges.”
To join either the Ultimate or Junior Adventurer Challenge, fill out the form at WVstateparks.com/adventurerchallenges.
Then take the challenge card you receive in the mail, complete each challenge and get the card stamped at any park office or gift shop.
Turn the challenge card in at a state park gift shop and receive an exclusive gift pack or junior challenge medal and certificate. Gift shops participating are at Blackwater Falls, Chief Logan, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, Twin Falls and Tygart Lake.
The Ultimate Adventurer Challenge card includes 10 challenges, such as discovering waterfalls and hiking multiple trails.
The Junior Adventurer Challenge includes 5 kid-friendly educational challenges, such as identifying trees and insects.
“This is an exciting opportunity for folks to explore our state parks and forests in a unique way,” West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed said. o
