ROMNEY – The Trojan swim team didn’t let rain dampen the spirits of their Trinity Swim Extravaganza last Wednesday as they made the best out of a cloudy situation.
“Well at least we don’t have to worry about getting wet,” said a swimmer in the team huddle.
The Trinity Swim Extravaganza was setup as a fundraiser and encouraged future Trojans to try out their swim legs at Romney pool.
One of the leaders on the boys swim team is Ryan Quick, who was happy with the recruiting efforts he has seen over the summer.
“This just shows everyone what swim is all about and how much we have improved,” said Quick.
Swim is one of those sports that’s unique in a way because the athletes compete in events individually but yet it remains a team sport.
“This isn’t a team, it’s more like a family,” said Quick.
“If anyone needs help from someone else, we are right there to help them out.”
Ambrielle Odom is one of the returning swimmers on the girls squad and is excited about the new swim coach Lindsay McNelis and her efforts to grow the swim team.
“I think this has been a great experience today,” said Odom.
“It lets the community know that we are out there, and we are raising funds for ourselves, and our coach is doing really good things.”
Odom agrees with Quick that the team is a tightknit group.
“It’s not like any other sport,” said Odom.
“We all support each other and we will laugh at each other while laughing with each other.”
Although the rain delayed some of the extravaganza, there were still plenty of laughs on hand as some swimmers broke out their dancing moves and others were busy taking goofy selfies.
At the end of the extravaganza awards were given out.
On the girls side, Addisyn Gamber took 1st place, Delaney McNelis and Katie Dice tied for 2nd and Ambrielle Odom wound up in 3rd. Ryan Quick was the winner on the boys side.
“The swim extravaganza ended a little early after several delays for lightning but a great time was had by all,” said coach McNelis. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.