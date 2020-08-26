One of the lessons athletics is supposed to teach kids is how to deal with defeat. It appears many of you “adults” have forgotten that lesson.
With September 1 on the horizon, the excitement of sports is at a fever pitch. Perhaps even more so in Hampshire County, as a 21st century venue is unveiled at Hampshire High. This, multiplied by the loss of spring sports and the level of anticipation for fall athletics, mimics Mount Saint Helens on May 17, 1980.
For me, the realization of fall sports begins with a time-honored tradition for scribes across America. The preseason preview (fall sports tab on newsstands soon!).
Last weekend that feeling kicked in. My weekend was bookended with trips to Rannells Field. First up was a voyage early Saturday morning (9 a.m. is considered early for sports editors, and some players as well) to snap photos of the Trojan Gridders.
Then my weekend concluded at Rannells Field on Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. As the sun dropped slowly from the western sky, I squeezed and turned the dented silver handle that opens the Rannells Field press box.
A strong breeze of stale air burst into my nostrils as I opened the metal door then I hastily made my way to the narrow spiral staircase to reach the 2nd floor. My footsteps echoed loudly as I stepped counterclockwise in 6” increments as my altitude increased slowly. Even muggier air welcomed me to the middle level and I briskly shuffled over to the makeshift wooden ladder that gives access to the press box roof.
With my hands gripped firmly to the sides of the eastern white pine, my size 14 Nike’s slowly scaled 9 stairs until my head brushed the steel door overhead. I tilted my head back and unlocked the hinge. With a quick burst of muscle, the steel door swung upward as rays of sunshine welcomed me to the rooftop.
I wasn’t home free yet, as I had to execute the rooftop dipsy-do, a physical maneuver well-known by Trojan assistant coaches. It involves planting one foot under the bottom metal rail then limboing under the top metal bar. I executed the dipsy-do with Mary Lou Retton type precision and lumbered my way to the front of the pressbox.
It was breathtaking. It was stunning. It was picturesque. I took a moment to absorb the feeling and soaked in the serenity at the beauty that stood below.
A gentle breeze blew through the bangs of my hair, as I pulled out my Swiss army knife (aka my iPhone) to snap some panoramic photos and record a slow video of the freshly laid turf.
Simply put, the photo was exquisite, and more beautiful than I imagined.
Colorful, clean, fresh, bright, new, crisp, sharp and hundreds of other adjectives could describe the image.
I knew the local athletic community would love to see the photograph I captured, so I posted the photo online to share my excitement.
With the message of “Anybody else excited for some Trojan soccer and football this fall?!”.
I anticipated an outpouring of comments that echoed my sentiments. 5 minutes later an adult appeared on my timeline with the message: “Great field for a s****y team.”
Another message, “Waste of Money.”
Another message, “Dumb, should of stayed with the real thing.”
Guess what?
I can talk trash with the best of ‘em. Let me retort and talk like the kids do nowadays.
“Take the L.”
You are adults, for goodness sakes, quit acting like a bunch of sore losers.
You are embarrassing your family name by attacking hardworking student-athletes and the selfless volunteers who contributed funds to upgrade a facility in dire need.
Using 4 letter words to attack kids is nothing short of shameful.
For those of you who still can’t comprehend that the modernizations of Rannells Field is so much more than a “football” field, let me throw stats at you.
Number of home games played per year in a typical fall season.
Football: 5
Boys Soccer: 12
Girls Soccer: 12
Percentage of usage:
Football: 17%
Girls Soccer: 41%
Boys Soccer: 41%
Based off those 3 HHS sports alone, soccer accounts for 82% of the usage in the fall.
That doesn’t even include other programs that directly benefit from the improvements, like the cheerleaders, band, color guard, cross country, PE classes, Romney football and the Mini-T’s.
How about the spring season?
The ability to host track meets once again is perhaps the least discussed benefit of this entire project.
Just think, the class of 2020 graduated without hosting a single track meet in their 4-year career. This is a monster boost for the Trojan track program.
I’m fatigued of so-called adults trashing the athletic community.
Let the supporters and donors to this project have their time to shine. This is a significant renovation to a public venue with private dollars.
Even if you disapprove of the project, that’s fine. Just be quiet. You lost, and it cost you nothing.
Those of you bellowing about the football team’s subpar record as justification for why Hampshire High doesn’t deserve a new field, you sound like clowns.
All we ask is that you let the winners enjoy their investment.
Be a good sport, and quit acting like sore losers. o
