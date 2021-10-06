The 1st 10 days of archery season have come and gone, without any arrows being launched from my bow. In fact. I know very few people who have found success in the 1st week and a half of the season.
It has been tough, everything from warm temperatures, swirling winds and the heavy acorn crop have put the odds in the favor of the deer. I have climbed a tree 9 times at this point, every single time being within a hundred yards of suspected buck bedding, and have been skunked the majority of my sits.
Although it is tough right now, it is important to keep reminding ourselves that as soon as these warm temperatures break, the deer will too.
Towards the end of this week, the 1st cool front of the season is scheduled to hit based on what the weatherman has been saying. This should get the deer out of their beds, and moving towards their feeding areas a little earlier, and hopefully a little more daylight active.
My plan for this week is to play it safe on Monday, then start pushing in closer to the bedding areas as the weather starts to get a little better.
This entire week is calling for an east wind, which is significant because we rarely have winds out of the east in this part of the country.
It seems like we only get a wind direction like this a handful of times each fall, and when it does happen, the deer move well. My hypothesis for this is because most of the bedding is based on westerly winds, as that is the predominant wind direction in this swath of Appalachia.
When an east wind moves in, it causes the deer to feel uncomfortable due to the loss of wind advantage in their beds. They tend to get on their feet a little earlier, and then will bed in places that aren’t quite as bulletproof as their main bedding areas.
Since the easterly wind bedding isn’t as good, they will continue to move earlier until the wind switches back to a normal direction.
The bucks are starting to lay down sign, and now is the time to key in on those rubs and scrapes that are being made. Unlike November, buck sign in early October means a buck is spending quite a bit of time in a particular area.
After the middle of the month, I do not like hunting specifically over rubs and scrapes, as they are oftentimes just being made by bucks passing through, but this time of the season setting up over a scrape, or rub line, can be a killer tactic, as that sign is typically being laid down in the heart of a buck’s core area.
Although the weather has been rough, it is still possible to get tight to bedding and find success on bucks this time of year, but it will take a little more luck than it does when the temps are cooler, and the acorns have been scarfed up.
As mentioned in last week’s column, I was almost able to kill a nice buck even with a lot of things going against me. With that being said, it takes a little more good fortune, which can be acquired simply by spending more time in the woods.
Now that archery seasons across the country are in full swing, make sure to hunt as much as you can before it is too late. ο
