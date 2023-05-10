A lot of miles get put on my Tacoma during the spring. Bouncing from state to state in chase of gobbling turkeys is something I absolutely love, but there simply is no place like home.
There is something about the familiar hills and hollows here in Hampshire County that makes hunting turkeys exceptionally enjoyable.
Whether it be the memories from prior years or the way the sound echoes through home turf, chasing gobbling turkeys here in Appalachia is simply the best part of the season.
April 20
The first Thursday of the season found me on a friend’s property listening for some turkeys we had heard the day prior.
Since it was a school day, I only had about an hour to hunt before I needed to leave to get to work, but oftentimes the first hour of light can be quite productive.
After hearing a turkey gobble a few times on the limb, we moved into position just in time for him to shut up after flying down.
I knew we were close to the turkey, and would most likely have a good chance to kill him if we had more time, but only have an hour left and little confidence in our setup.
As the minutes ticked away, my hopes of getting the gobbler within range were slipping away until he gobbled roughly 200 yards away.
Quickly, I pulled a glass call out and ripped on it which made the turkey come unglued with gobbling. Without hesitation, my friend and I gained 75 yards on the turkey before sitting down in a patch of briars.
Before I could even get my red dot adjusted, the sound of footsteps in the leaves filled my ears and a gobbler’s head popped into view at just 10 yards.
Quickly slipping the safety off, I drew down on the turkey’s head and touched the trigger.
It doesn’t happen often, but it was a zero-to-hero moment. No matter what you’re hunting, sometimes success seems far out of reach but changes in a blink of an eye.
My first West Virginia gobbler of the season was exactly like that.
April 28
The morning of April 28 dawned cold and wet as a storm rolled in overnight.
Knowing that I probably wasn’t going to hear anything gobble, my motivation was pretty low.
With that being said, sleeping in simply is not an option during the spring, so I threw my camouflage on and headed out the door.
First light was silent as expected, but still having some time to hunt before work, I decided to drive around the property and check fields to see if any turkeys were using them in the rain.
This is a tactic I have found quite productive in the past as turkeys prefer open areas in the rain because they can see danger coming.
The hope is to find one tucked close to a terrain feature that allows a person to crawl close enough to get within shotgun range, which is exactly what happened on this day.
Rounding a turn in the road, I found myself looking at a half-strut gobbler roughly 300 yards from the road.
Without skipping a beat, I drove by it and parked my vehicle in a wide spot, then figured out how I was going to move on him.
I had noticed the gobbler was in a low spot in a field, with a small hill above it. I figured I could make a big circle and cover ground quickly on my feet, then start belly crawling once I got to the hill.
Executing that plan, I moved quickly and began crawling when I figured I was just out of sight of the gobbler.
Luckily, there was a little bit of brush on the top of the small hill which provided enough cover to slide within 30 yards of the unsuspecting gobbler.
Once I got into position, I slowly stood up and immediately saw a gobbler head facing away from me.
Typically in this scenario, the gobbler is wasting no time leaving because they pick you off pretty quickly.
For whatever reason, this one hadn’t seen me yet so I made sure to take my time squeezing the trigger. At the report of the shot, the bird crumbled and never moved.
It was a great season here in WV, I was able to fill both my tags before school allowing me time to hunt other states on the weekends.
There is still a lot of good hunting left, and I was able to fill two Pennsylvania tags in the first two days of their season, which I will cover next week.
The month of May is a great time to find lonely gobblers, so if you still have a tag in your pocket keep after it. o
