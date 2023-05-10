Josh Crawford holds up his beautiful West Virginia gobbler

Josh Crawford holds up his beautiful West Virginia gobbler. 

A lot of miles get put on my Tacoma during the spring. Bouncing from state to state in chase of gobbling turkeys is something I absolutely love, but there simply is no place like home. 

There is something about the familiar hills and hollows here in Hampshire County that makes hunting turkeys exceptionally enjoyable. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.