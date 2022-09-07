SUNRISE SUMMIT – After a week of games the Trojans have a 2-2 record with wins over Moorefield and Berkeley Springs and losses to Cavalry Christian and John Handley.
Last Monday, a triangular match on Sunrise Summit started the season for HHS losing 2-0 (25-20, 25-17) to a tall and talented Calvary Christian squad.
The Trojans bounced back in their 2nd game as they rallied to beat Moorefield 2-1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-21) after dropping their opening set against the Jackets.
Senior libero Hanna Lee had a stellar performance tallying 6 points, 5 digs and 1 ace.
“Hanna takes up space on the floor,” said Fuller.
“She takes the most balls and she takes her position seriously. We want the best defensive players passing the most balls and she puts herself in a position to do that. She is the director on the floor.”
Lee wasn’t pleased with the communication in their 1st game against Cavalry and pointed out that communication was the difference in beating Moorefield.
“We talked a lot more,” said Lee.
“We played better together and got over our nerves.”
In addition to nerves, the Trojans are still mixing and matching their rotation to find out what works.
“We are still playing with that chemistry in the back row because we have a floor full of great defenders,” explained Fuller.
On Tuesday Aug. 30, the Trojans hosted John Handley and the Judges swept HHS 3-0 (25-20, 25-8, 26-24).
The Trojans bounced back on the road against Berkeley Springs winning 3-0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-15)
Hanna Lee led the team with 12 service points, 10 digs and 2 aces.
Carlina Sardo finished with 9 assists and 2 points.
“Carlina is playing in a completely new position this year and has done a nice job with the transition,” said Fuller.
“I believe we will continue to see major growth over the season.”
The Trojan spikers were back in action last night in Keyser.
Check out the Hampshire Review facebook page or twitter for the latest volleyball results. o
