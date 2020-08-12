It’s 2:37 a.m. and my mind is in the middle of a nightmare. The only problem is, I’m not dreaming, I’m wide-awake.
The altar I kneel before, better known as college football, is on the verge of elimination and high school football is on the brink of collapse as 37 states have delayed or canceled fall sports.
There is no amount of Yuengling or NyQuil to ease my brain from the threat of losing fall sports.
Instead of sleeping, I decide its best to hop out of bed and flip open my laptop, much to the delight of Pooch, who takes advantage of the extra space and spreads herself diagonally across the queen mattress.
The ever-changing riddle of the coronavirus and the challenges to safely bring back sports is a problem bigger than Goliath.
Instead of trying to answer every question and concern about restarting sports, my thoughts narrow on one specific and major roadblock — liability.
Since academics always precede athletics, let’s address teacher liability first. Better yet, let’s not.
Safe to assume the bigwigs in academia will postulate a plethora of hypotheses to absolve teachers from liability when conducting in class learning.
I have overflowing confidence in the WV School Board to formulate an instructor insurance plan that includes full protection from COVID litigation (For those unfamiliar with Carroll’s Corner, this column is at the intersection of Sarcasm Avenue and Sports Way).
Speaking of sports, let’s focus strictly on athletic liability, starting with this — What liability protections do coaches, assistants, and volunteers currently have in place to shield themselves from possible COVID litigation?
Honestly, I’m not sure.
If a school district were sued over an outbreak within an athletic program, it would mean a close examination of whether coaches were doing everything possible to meet safety guidelines.
My concern is the discovery of hard documentation that would indicate a coach acted with ignorance and negligence for “softly” bending a misunderstood and confusing parameter, based upon verbal inquisitions of minors.
High school athletes from Charleston to Charles Town, Pleasant Valley to Point Pleasant, North Hills to South Charleston, East Bank to Westover, Kingwood to Princeton, Bethlehem to Shepherdstown, Oak Hill to Moundsville, Stonewood to Richwood and Man to Buffalo, and are all undergoing an examination prior to practice.
Upon completion of a pre-practice questionnaire a temperature check is recorded. After that, the player and coach both sign the document.
If the student athlete answers questions “correctly” he/she will be allowed to participate in practice.
If a student-athlete answers a question “incorrectly” the opportunity to participate in practice might be eliminated.
In this regard, players are aware of the consequences when answering questions, therefore the incentive to answer the questionnaire “correctly” heavily outweighs the incentive to answer “honestly” which will prevent them from playing.
Is it the responsibility of the coaches to confirm the accuracy of his/her players? Yes, I guess.
But doesn’t that seem impossible and unfair?
I pity the coaches who have to figure out whether a teenager is being dishonest about their activities away from the field. An unreasonable and dreadful task.
If a coach is fully aware a player has answered the COVID questionnaire falsely, the ability to prove gross negligence increases exponentially.
Coaches are currently wading in the unknown waters of conducting practice in the COVID era, with guidelines that are illogical in many aspects.
Pod participation numbers routinely have changed, and yet, the current guidelines allow multi-sport athletes to participate in multiple pods, further enhancing the likelihood of cross-contamination and spread.
How about this question that has a litany of potential answers — when should players have a mask on? During stretches? Participating in drills? When a coach is explaining a new technique? While rehydrating?
Where should the mask be stored when not in use? On the body so it gets saturated in sweat? On the ground?
The mask questions alone are enough to cause chaos and confusion.
If a player with COVID-19 got someone sick, a plaintiff could point out violations of the guidelines (albeit murky guidelines) that occurred repeatedly with a paper trail of signed documents.
I fear this could leave coaches liable for negligence, even if they did their best to enforce the policies.
My advice for coaches, make sure you have liability protection when venturing onward this season. o
