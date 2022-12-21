SUNRISE SUMMIT – In conjunction with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, Hampshire football played the role of elves helping distribute hundreds of playthings to those in need on Monday evening at Augusta Elementary.
In total, 88 families with 214 kids received toys over the hour timespan, much to the pleasure of those working the event that included 16 players, coach Aaron Rule and Sheriff Nathan Sions.
“We started doing this around 2005 or 2006 and have been doing this every year since,” explained Sheriff Sions.
“I believe it’s exceptionally well received. It’s great working with the young men and building a rapport and giving us all an opportunity to work together and, hopefully, make some kids’ Christmas a little brighter.”
The effort from the Trojans centered on them being able to help out the community.
Junior tailback Brennen Brinker has been a part of the toy giveaway for several years now, and the smile on his face while giving out gifts truly captured the purpose of the event.
“The football team loves to give back to the community,” said Brinker.
“The more things you can do to help out the community, the more the community will support the football team as a whole.”
Brinker expressed his favorite part of the toy giveaway was the ability to help those in need.
“The opportunity to help out families,” said Brinker when asked about why he decided to participate.
“Christmas is one of the best times of the year and being able to help families like this is heartwarming.”
Junior wideout Caleb Vandevander echoed Brinker’s sentiments.
“Just giving back and knowing you are putting a smile on a kid’s face on Christmas is the best part,” said Vandevander.
Coach Aaron Rule was busy directing traffic but had a chance to share his thoughts on why his kids are a part of the toy giveaway.
“When you have a guy like Sheriff Sions in your corner, they know they can reach out to me for anything,” said Rule.
“I try to get the football program involved with as much as they possibly can so these kids understand that there are people that need us and, hopefully, they see us helping out, which is good morale for the community.”
Coach Rule also mentioned that he loves watching his kids take charge and run around and help as much as they can.
“I tell my kids everyday that it’s important to help those in need so they can overcome obstacles.” o
