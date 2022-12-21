Trojan toy give away

The Trojans were happy to help the Sheriff’s department distribute toys. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – In conjunction with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, Hampshire football played the role of elves helping distribute hundreds of playthings to those in need on Monday evening at Augusta Elementary.

In total, 88 families with 214 kids received toys over the hour timespan, much to the pleasure of those working the event that included 16 players, coach Aaron Rule and Sheriff Nathan Sions.

