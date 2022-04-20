Trojan losing streak ends with back-to-back wins
MILL CREEK – On April 17, 2019, Hampshire won a dogfight 4-3 against Eastern Panhandle foe Martinsburg.
That was the last time the Trojans found their name in the win column. Until last Saturday.
“It’s been a long time and it feels really good,” said coach Kevin Combs after knocking off the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs 14-2 and 14-6.
“You could feel that pressure to win and we had a couple games we were so close, but I think they learned a lot in those close games. It’s a testament to the toughness of the kids.”
Hampshire came close to winning several times earlier this season, dropping nailbiters to Spring Mills and Berkeley Springs, but the doubleheader against Tygarts Valley on Saturday finally put an end to the years of frustration.
“I think the confidence started back when we played that game against Berkeley Springs, then that game against Spring Mills was just 1 out away,” said Combs.
“They learned so much from those 2 games.”
The lessons learned were applied on the field when it came to execution starting with game 1 in Randolph County.
In game 1, sophomore Dakota Strawderman was the winning pitcher of record, allowing 1 hit and 0 earned runs with 6 strikeouts.
Ironically, there were some similarities the last time Hampshire won a game on the dusty diamond. Dakota’s older sister and current assistant coach Shyann Strawderman was on the mound when she helped HHS knock off a team called the Bulldogs.
Just like her older sister, Dakota is extremely motivated to continuously improve her craft.
“Dakota has come so far from day 1 of practice,” said coach Combs.
“She works her tail off and has come leaps and bounds. She has just gotten so much better and you can see that.”
Dakota’s pitching performance was helped by a solid defensive effort.
“Defensively we played really, really, well,” said Combs.
“We are definitely more solid defensively this year.”
Perhaps the icing on the cake for the Trojan win was when freshman Kaylie Hall flexed her muscles and blasted a screaming line drive to center field that cleared the outfield wall for a home run to make it 14-1 in favor of HHS in the 4th inning.
“The crazy thing is she is just a freshman,” said Combs.
“She plays a lot of softball in the offseason. She is a game changer. Every time she steps to the plate she is threat. One was laser and the other was a moonshot. That’s credit to her for putting the work and time in.”
Hall finished with 2 hits, scoring 4 runs and 1 RBI. Jocelyn Dixon was excellent at the plate knocking 2 hits and scoring 2 runs with 1 RBI.
Sophomore Hailee Jenkins has slowly moved her way up the lineup and her efforts paid off with 2 hits, 1 run and 1 RBI.
“Hailee has been hitting so well I’ve moved her up in the lineup,” said Combs.
“She makes contact and squares up when hitting the ball. She is a workhorse and a hard-nosed kid and tough as nails.”
Other contributors at the plate included Dakota Strawderman, Reagan Rowzee, Mary Orndorff, Brianna Traylor who all added 1 hit to the team total of 10.
“Top half of the lineup has been hitting the ball fairly well, and I’ve been telling them we have to put a complete game together,” said Combs.
“We had some kids get some crucial hits and get base hits when we needed it.”
Game 2 started with a bang as Hall launched a moonshot over the center field fence to give Hampshire the lead in the top of the 1st inning.
Although Hall’s homers grab the headlines, the 14-6 win was a total team effort as Hampshire hit well, pitched well and played solid defense.
“You can see that practicing with the kids and working hard is paying off,” said Combs.
“To see that fight and drive in them, it’s just great to see the kids excited. I’m so happy for them.”
Molly McVicker has been a pleasant surprise on the mound for Combs as she went the distance tossing 6 innings and striking out 10 batters.
“Molly’s arm means a lot to us, all the credit goes to her,” said Combs.
“When she throws strikes and we hit the ball, we can compete.”
McVicker hurled 64 strikes on 104 pitches allowing 4 hits and 3 earned runs.
McVicker helped her own cause at the plate notching 3 hits and scoring 2 runs.
Isis Shauf, Chloe Weasenforth and Dakota Strawderman all finished with 2 hits while Reagan Rowzee, Kaylie Hall, Hailee Jenkins and Mary Orndorff finished with 1 hit.
“It’s a different team this year,” coach Combs pointed out.
“We are a better team than we have been. The kids deserve all the credit putting in work 6 days a week. Without a doubt, the commitment from the kids and parents is what you got to have.”
The pair of wins over the Bulldogs improves the Hampshire season record to 2-15.
“It was a great ride home,” said Combs with a smile. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.