SUNRISE SUMMIT – Good news: Freshman Kaylie Hall smashed her 1st career home run against a sectional rival last week.
Bad news: Hampshire is still seeking their 1st win of the season after a trio of losses last week.
On Tuesday against Frankfort, the Trojans grabbed an early 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 1st inning, Mary Orndorff hit a single to left field scoring Isis Shauf and Kaylie Hall to give the Trojans a 2-run advantage.
With 2 out on the board, Brianna Traylor knocked a single to center field to score Orndorff, making it 3-0 Trojans.
From that point forward, it was all Falcons.
Frankfort responded with 7 runs in the top of the 2nd inning and 6 runs in the 3rd while holding HHS scoreless the remainder of the game.
Frankfort won 17-3 in 5 innings of play.
“We have to learn to play consistent,” said coach Kevin Combs. “If we come to play everyday, we are going to knock off a team here and there.”
Unfortunately for Hampshire, Friday night’s doubleheader against Jefferson was not their time to knock off a team.
Jefferson won 24-2 in game 1 and 15-0 in game 2.
The highlight of the evening was Kaylie Hall’s 2 run homer in the bottom of the 1st inning, scoring Isis Shauf to make it 3-2.
“Kaylie is Kaylie. She is a super athlete and a super kid,” said Combs. “She is definitely one of our team leaders and the kids learn a lot just from the way she approaches and plays the game.”
Jefferson shut down the HHS offense from that point forward.
“We are still scrambling through and finding our lineup, but the enthusiasm is there and the energy level is there, which is different this year than in years past,” said Combs.
“We are going to get this thing figured out because the kids are willing to work and then things will start to come together.”
Hampshire (0-8) returns to the field tonight with a road game against Spring Mills starting at 6 p.m.
On Friday April 1, the Trojans welcome Pendleton County to Sunrise Summit for a double header starting at 4 p.m. o
