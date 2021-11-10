20-point 4th quarter sends Hedgesville past Hampshire
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Rays of sunshine illuminated Rannells Field late Saturday afternoon as 2 teams were tied 14-14 after 3 quarters of play.
Both Hedgesville and Hampshire had 1 quarter remaining in the final game of the season, and the team to take advantage of their opportunities would come out on top.
The Eagles did. The Trojans didn’t.
“It took Hampshire to come out here and punch us in the mouth to wake us up,” said Hedgesville coach Matt Faircloth.
“I told our guys at the end of the 3rd, this is it for us. If you don’t make a run here, they are going to ruin the parade you guys want at the end of the year which is ultimately to win this game and go in the offseason with a win.”
Hedgesville punched in a pair of rushing touchdowns and 1 passing TD in the final stanza to take a 34-14 lead with only minutes remaining in the game.
Hampshire was able to score before the game ended as Austin Eglinger hauled in a pass from Ashton Haslacker with a successful PAT kick from Cody Vandevander, but it wasn’t enough as Hedgesville improved to (4-6) and Hampshire dropped to (3-7) on the year.
“We lost our mojo,” said Hampshire coach Aaron Rule.
“And when I say mojo, I mean Alex Hott. Our captain, our leader.”
After the Eagles scored early in the 4th quarter to take a 20-14 lead, the Trojans responded with a drive of their own. On one of the plays, the senior captain took the ball and ran upfield, however, he hurt his throwing hand while getting tackled.
On the very next play, Alex had trouble gripping the football and threw a pass in the air, which was picked off by the Eagles and set them up with favorable field position.
“I hesitated about calling a timeout to check on him,” admitted Rule.
“Alex is such a warrior and I didn’t know how bad his hand was hurt.”
With the loss of Hott at QB and in the secondary on defense, it took a toll on the depleted Trojans.
The Eagles’ Brett Pedersen scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown and QB Brode Cogar converted the 2-point conversion to give Hedgesville the 28-14 advantage halfway through the 4th quarter.
Hampshire’s leading wide receiver and running back, Ashton Haslacker, filled in for Alex at the QB position and did a good job of driving the ball down the field.
“We were in a hole and just couldn’t dig ourselves out,” said Rule.
Although the Trojans were not able to come away with a victory, Coach Rule was still proud of his team’s performance.
“I’m so proud of how hard our kids competed throughout the day though and we have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Rule.
“We were winners on this day regardless. We dressed 29 players this day and those 29 players gave it their all. I’m proud of these guys!”
Although Hedgesville wound up winning by double-digits, the 1st 3 quarters of the game were up for grabs.
Hampshire grabbed a 6-0 lead in the 1st quarter when Alex Hott scored on a 1 yard rushing touchdown.
The Eagles responded in the 2nd quarter when Hunter Turner ran 6 yards into the end zone to tie the game 6-6. Declan Hall booted the successful PAT for the Eagles to give them a 7-6 lead at intermission.
Hedgesville stretched their lead early in the 3rd quarter when Brode Cogar connected with Brett Pedersen for a 22- yard passing touchdown. Hall’s PAT kick made it 14-6 in favor of the Eagles.
Hampshire responded with a nice drive, capped off when Alex Hott hit Ashton Haslacker in the end zone on a 9 yard pass to make it 14-12.
Zander Robinson hauled in the 2-point conversion pass from Hott to tie the game 14-14.
Hampshire had a standout game on the defensive side of the ball from a player still learning a new position. Grant Hicks was shifted to linebacker and he made his presence felt immediately, finishing the game with 5 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 1 interception.
The Trojans finished the year with 3 wins under their belt, which was a 1 game improvement from 2020.
Heading into the offseason, Coach Rule talked about his plans to get better.
“Coaches will get better by going to coaching clinics and studying film and what we could have done this season as well as what we can do next season,” said Rule.
“We need to study our players and create ways to put them in better positions to become more successful. Help them develop into all-around better athletes. Get in the weight room to assure we are preventing injuries during the season and getting faster, more flexible, more agile, and better our COD (change of direction).”
Game Stats HHS leaders
Rushing: Ashton Haslacker, 18 rushes for 85 yards
Passing: Alex Hott, 13 completions on 24 attempts for 122 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions
Receiving: Ashton Haslacker, 5 catches for 56 yards and 1 touchdown. ο
