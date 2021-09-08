50 years ago
Shotgun’s Tavern Softball Team ended their season by participating in the Western Maryland Softball Tournament.
First game they played they met Cumberland Moose and lost by a score of 3-1. Second game they met Cumberland V.F.W. and lost 4-3. Although they lost two games which eliminated the team from tournament competition, Shotgun’s made a very fine showing with their offensive and defensive playing.
Being District 5 champs of West Virginia, they went to Elkins, W.Va., on August 20th and competed in State Tournament and lost to Safe Supply from Charleston by a score of 2-1. State Supply happened to be 1968 and 1969 State Champions.
40 years ago
The Capon Bridge Bobcats dropped their season opener to Musselman 24-12 at Inwood last Wednesday.
After no score in the first quarter, Capon Bridge’s Ricky Whitacre fumbled the ball in the end zone to give Musselman a 2-0 lead. The Applemen came back on their next possession to score while making the two point conversion to pull away 10-0 at the half.
Musselman struck first in the third quarter on a 12 yard run which gave them all the points they needed as they took a 16-0 advantage.
The Bobcats scored their first points midway through the third quarter on a 19 yard scramble by Terry Ludwick to pull the Bobcats within ten.
30 years ago
ROMNEY - Dana Deurr plunged in from one yard out late in the third quarter as the Romney Pioneers eased by Meyersdale, Penn. 6-0 last Thursday in their home opener at Hampshire High.
Deurr gained 127 yards on 24 carries, accounting for all but two of the Pioneers’ 129 yards. Quarterback John Ansel completed one of four pass attempts for minus one yard.
The Pioneer defense kept Meyersdale pinned down much of the evening, allowing just 58 yards rushing on 25 carries. The Pennsylvania team’s only pass completion was for eight yards. Deurr also collected one interception.
Coach Gary Wagoner singled out Craig See, Deurr, Derek Thorne and Eric Linville on defense and the right side of the line consisting of See, Linville, Rocky Riffle and Jim Mullins as having outstanding efforts.
The 1-0 Pioneers will host Harpers Ferry tomorrow evening, Thursday at 7 at Hampshire.
20 years ago
ROMNEY - Trojan running back Bryan Wright has been named Associated Press’ Player of the Week for the state of West Virginia.
Wright’s workmanlike numbers against Tucker County Friday night speak volumes – 30 carries, 249 yards, six touchdowns and four two-point conversions for a total of 44 points.
10 years ago
Senior Becca Strawn scored three goals as Hampshire High’s girls broke decisively into the victory column last week, thumping Bishop Walsh 5-0.
Strawn, classmate Sierrah Blomquist and sophomore Taylor Harwood provided all the offensive firepower and junior goalkeeper Shelby Kaiser picked up her first shutout of the 2011 campaign last Wednesday.
Kaiser was credited with eight saves, but the real story was the Trojan offense.
Hampshire made a staggering 42 shots on goal in the victory. ο
