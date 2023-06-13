10 years ago – 2013
2 all-state picks make history for Trojans
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
2 all-state picks make history for Trojans
CHARLESTON — TheHampshire Trojans doubled down on all-state history last week.
Not one, but two Trojans can claim their spots as the school’s first-ever 1st-team allstate baseball players.
Senior Matt Maier was one of three pitchers named to the squad, joined by junior slugger Shane Ennis as one of the three outfielders. The West Virginia Sports Writers Association also picks 4 infielders, a catcher and 4 utility players for the team.
Only one other school, state runner-up Morgantown, had two players on the first team. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.