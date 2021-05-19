Trojan tennis starts season
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Fluorescent yellow felt balls with a diameter of 2.7 inches with Wilson scripted in black have been obsolete from Sunrise Summit since April 26, 2019.
After a hiatus of 731 days, on May 13, 2021, the Trojan tennis squad marched on to the green colored 78’ x 27’ concrete and played their first game of the season.
With 1st year head coach Michael McHale on the sidelines, 3 girls suited up for the Trojans; Grace Bond, Steph Wolford and Erin Blaylock.
The Trojans played host to Musselman in their opening match and the Applemen came away with victory 4-0, winning all 3 singles matches and the doubles match as well 8-0.
Hampshire hit the road on Monday evening and came away with some improved results in a 3-0 loss to Keyser.
In singles play, the Golden Tornado’s Maddison Rhodes defeated Grace Bond 8-1 and Zoey Braithwaite picked up the win over Steph Wolford 8-1.
In doubles play, Rhodes/Braithwaite outdueled Bond/Wolford 8-1 for the win.
Although the Trojans are still seeking their 1st match win of the year, coach McHale likes what he is seeing from his top player Grace Bond.
“She continues to improve her technique week by week,” said McHale.
In exhibition play, Keyser’s Alli Knaggs beat Erin Blaylock 8-0.
The Trojans were back in action last night against Spring Mills. Check out the Hampshire Review next week for additional coverage. ο
