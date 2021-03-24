Now that the calendar has officially turned to spring, it is time to start thinking about the outdoor activities that people can easily get out and tackle. Personally, I cannot wait to start turkey hunting in a few weeks, but many more people are excited about tiny morsels of fungus that grow in the woods, also known as morel mushrooms. Although I spend most of my free time in the spring chasing turkeys, I do enjoy getting out and walking around the woods and fields looking for these little pieces of goodness. Over the years, I have figured out a few types of places that regularly hold mushrooms during different times of the spring.
Beginning of the Season
If you ask any farmer when they intend to start planting, you will get a different answer from everyone, simply because it always “depends” on something. Morel mushrooms are very similar, as it is hard to tell when they will start popping from the ground. Much of it is weather-dependent, as the mushrooms need moisture and “warmish” weather to kick start their growth. With the right weather conditions, mushrooms will literally sprout overnight, meaning that it is essential to keep tabs on areas regularly. With that being said, late March-early April is generally the time that morels begin to sprout.
Typically, I have to get myself in “mushroom mode” every spring, as it seems like I walk by a lot of them at the beginning of the season. The trick is to take time and slow down, as sometimes the small, dark mushrooms at the start of the season can be quite challenging to see. Once getting into an area that looks good, it is important to step and scan constantly. Keeping an eye out under rotten limbs or poking out from underneath piles leaves, as they can often be tough to see in those locations.
The early morels can be found in many random places, but I seem to have luck finding them in areas with lots of poplar trees. I’m sure that there is a scientific reason why that is, but I haven’t taken the time to research it. Mountainsides with lots of poplars or old, fallen oak trees seem to be good, as they will grow at pretty much any elevation. I have also had luck in river bottoms that flood every so often. The occasional flooding keeps the ground moist enough for the fungus to grow and continue to reproduce mushrooms for a few weeks. With that being said, this only rings true as long as the ground does not constantly have standing water. The key is for the ground to be moist.
Late Season Mushrooms
As the calendar progress and the weather begins to warm, the big yellow morels start popping up in various areas. One of the best places to find these yellow grey mushrooms are around elm trees that are dying and have the bark falling off of them. For whatever reason, the mushrooms tend to pop up by the bucket load around those dying elms and can be easily found, as they often get a bit larger than the darker morels of the early season.
Ash trees are also perfect holders of morels, as they seem to like the nitrogen that the roots give off. It is imperative to keep checking “likely areas” in late April and early May, as the slightest boost in moisture can make mushrooms grow extremely quickly. It is possible only to find 2 or 3 mushrooms around an elm tree, but find 30 around the same tree just a couple of days later.
Table Fair
Once finding a pile of precious morels, it is important to take care of them and cook them while they are fresh. There are a million ways to cook them, and they are all good, but in my opinion, it is best to keep it simple by pan-frying them in butter with flour and seasoned salt. No matter how many times my wife and I fry morels, we wish we had more. Even with that being the most popular way, a lot of people use them in pasta and other dishes in order to attain a slightly different flavor. With a quick Internet search, you will find more recipes for morels than could be cooked in a lifetime.
With the warm weather pushing in, it looks as though spring is finally here. It is crucial that we get outside, stretch our legs and enjoy the area that we live in. We are lucky to be in an area with many outdoor opportunities; it is our responsibility to try and enjoy as many as possible. o
