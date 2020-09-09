Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is requesting bids for installing and finishing the drywall and for installing the HVAC system at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park, which is located at 121 Hampshire Park Lane on South Branch River Road, approximately 3 miles west of Romney, W. Va.
Bidders are requested to submit bids separating labor and materials costs. Bidders are required to submit a copy of their state business license and proof of liability insurance along with their bids. Plans may be obtained by calling HCP&R Director Larry See at 304-545-9629. Bids are due no later than Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 p.m. The Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
$500 Facebook Contest
Hampshire County Little League Baseball is the winner of our 2nd Facebook Contest and will receive a $500 donation from HCP&R. The 3rd contest is now open and will run through this Sunday, Sept. 13. Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will be donating $500 this week to the youth sports organization that receives the highest number of votes in our Facebook Contest. To be eligible to win, the youth sports organization must meet the following qualifications: (1) It must be located in Hampshire County. (2) It must have a minimum of 25 youth members.
Each contest will run for 7 days. To participate in the contest, you need to like our page, share the post and in the comment section vote for the youth sports organization you would like to receive the $500 award. On Monday, Sept. 14, we will tally the votes and announce the winner. The Hampshire County Youth Soccer League and Little League are no longer eligible to win the contest, as each organization can only win once.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support your favorite youth sports organization while becoming more familiar with all that Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has to offer through Facebook.
Virtual Gymnastics Classes
HCP&R will be offering a virtual gymnastics class beginning September 5. The class will be held on Saturdays from 7:15 until 7:45 p.m. on Zoom. The registration fee will be $34 per month or $9 per session.
The class is open to ages 3 and up. If we get more than 6 participants at the same time, we will add another time slot and separate into groups by age.
If anyone wants a 2nd class, we will be happy to add more days and times as well. Parents are welcome to watch and/or participate with their kids if they would like.
The goal of this class is to prepare children for gymnastics by teaching proper warmup and stretching techniques, as well as conditioning, flexibility and drills. While we are limited without actual equipment, there are still some important and fun exercises we can do before the indoor spaces open back up that will help make progress in the gym easier by creating a strong foundation.
The 30-minute online class will focus on strength and basics instead of actual skills and will include a 10-minute warmup/stretch followed by 20 minutes of conditioning/flexibility/drills. Although it won’t be quite as exciting as a full gymnastics class, it will definitely help participants understand how the body positions work and it will help us hit the ground running once we can start classes inside.
Please wear something soft and stretchy that won’t get in the way of your movement. Bare feet or socks are preferred. If you have something soft to sit on (yoga mat, mattress or a cushion) for floor-based stretching and exercises, that’s a good idea to have as well.
Please contact Coach Paula Shaibani if you would like to enroll. Once you get in touch with her and register, you can pay via PayPal, Venmo or Zelle, or if you’d prefer to mail a check, that works too.
She will then email you the Zoom link and you will be ready to go. If you have any questions, feel free to email Coach Shaibani at Pshaibani@gmail.com, or you may call or text at 434-229-8347.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our 7th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders. Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road. Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Gary Crane Cup Golf Competition
Preparations are complete for the Gary Crane Cup Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on October 6. The festivities will begin at 12:30 with lunch in the main dining room, with the 1st tee times slated to start at 1:00. The cost of lunch and golf is just $25. We will award the 2020 Crane Cup to both a gross and a net champion at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on 1 of the area’s best golf courses. o
