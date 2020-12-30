I was fortunate to have the ability to spend a whole lot of time outside over the past 12 months. In all honesty, Covid gave me the chance to get outside even more than normal, especially last spring, when I spent a ton of time “social distancing” by looking for shed antlers or chasing turkeys. Whether it was through scouting, hunting, hiking or fishing, I spent many hours using various pieces of private and public land to recreate.
I typically start my year by getting out and hunting with a flintlock muzzleloader in Pennsylvania’s “flintlock only” season. Last year was no different, as I chased does around for the 1st few weeks of January. I love the tradition of the flintlock season in Pennsylvania, even though I struggle to hit a barn wall with a patched round ball.
After flintlock ended, I went directly into winter scouting for next year’s whitetail season. Scouting directly after the season ends is the absolute best time to be out there, as deer sign from the past year is much more apparent, making it easier to narrow down travel routes and bedding areas for the following fall. Last winter, I was able to find the main bedroom of the big buck that I killed in Pennsylvania in October. Without that scouting, there is a good chance I would not have killed that deer.
Moving into the late winter/early spring months, I found myself beginning to focus on turkeys. Whether it was scouting on my computer, walking pieces of property or planning trips with my hunting partner, Brandon Martin, all focus was shifted toward figuring out where we needed to go in order to fill all of our tags.
In early April, Brandon and I headed to southern Tennessee to camp and chase gobbling turkeys on public land, making it my 1st hunting trip of the 2020 season (although Brandon had already killed 2 long beards in Florida a few weeks prior). We spent 7 days in the volunteer state and were lucky enough to kill a few turkeys, and dodge the shooting of other hunters. We saw more hunting pressure in that trip than we have seen in our entire lives, most likely because everyone was “working” from home due to Covid.
After the Tennessee trip, Brandon and I hunted West Virginia, which was actually quite tough due to the weather. If you don’t remember, the 1st couple weeks of our turkey season last year was cold, windy and wet, which are the exact opposite of ideal conditions. Even with the tough weather, Brandon and I were both able to kill 2 birds a piece and were able to move our focus to other states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky.
As May rolled around, I was able to fill both of my Pennsylvania tags in the 1st 2 days of the season, which meant I would be able to shoot down to Kentucky to hunt with my brother for a few days, where we got really close, but my brother, Garrett, just wasn’t able to squeeze the trigger on a long beard. After Kentucky, I headed west to Ohio with my buddy Joey Charlton and his son, JJ. We were lucky enough to get a few birds on the ground, as well as had opportunities at a few others, which made for a great trip. On May 25th, my turkey season came to an end as I watched Brandon squeeze the trigger on his 2nd Pennsylvania gobbler, meaning it was time again to start prepping for deer.
I spent the summer months looking at maps and scouting different pieces of public land in Maryland, as I was planning to hunt that state for the 1st time this past fall, but my plans fell through when I was offered a coaching job with a really good fall baseball organization. Even though my hunting plans fell through, I still learned a bunch about where deer spend time in the various types of terrains I scouted.
As the calendar flipped to August, I spent most of my evenings cruising back roads, looking for fuzzy antlered velvet bucks, and was able to locate quite a few, which pointed me in the right direction for where I wanted to spend my “crunch time scouting.”
As the calendar flipped, I was finally able to start archery hunting in W. Va. at the end of September. My preseason scouted paid off and I saw shooter bucks during 2 of my 1st 3 sits. On September 30th, I promptly grazed the underside of a very large 8 point, which caused quite a bit of frustration, as I consider myself to be a pretty decent shot with archery tackle.
A few days after grazing the buck in W. Va., I killed the biggest buck of my life, a 146 inch 10 point on my Aunt’s farm in Pennsylvania. Needless to say, I am still in shock. A few weeks later, I was able to get a little redemption in W. Va., as I took a nice 8 point at point blank range while it was feeding on acorns, which was the perfect confidence boost to roll into November with.
It is no secret that November is my favorite month and this year proved to support that statement, as I took a nice buck in Indiana on the opening day of their rifle season, only to come back to W. Va. and kill another pretty 8 point on our opening day. This year was the 1st in the last 10 years that I did not kill a buck with a bow in November, but I guess 2 rifle bucks is a nice consolation.
December has been tough hunting to say the least. I have spent quite a bit of time afield with both bow and muzzleloader, hoping to fill my last tag, but I have not had an opportunity to do so. With that being said, I can’t really complain. I have had a great year of hunting and hope to be able to continue that success into 2021.
If you haven’t had any luck yet, there are still a couple of days left here in W. Va. Get out there and enjoy what our county, and state, has to offer!
