Chris Lucas wins regional title, again
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The trail to 3 straight regional championships started in 2018 for Chris Lucas and his journey came to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon as he crossed the finish line in 1st place at Sam Michael’s Park.
“I could not have imagined doing this my freshman year,” admitted Lucas.
“Once that sophomore year hit and I won regionals, I told myself, man, I gotta win this 3 times. I just can’t win this and not win any more. That’s been my goal the entire time.”
Check that box on the list of accomplishments for Lucas as he ran a near perfect race. Chris finished with a time of 16:36, a full minute ahead of 2nd place John Larsen of Washington.
“I can’t believe I get to say that I won regionals 3 times,” Lucas said with a smile.
Coach Bill Lipps praised his senior standout for his remarkable accomplishment as well.
“Everything he does, he does mechanically correct,” said Lipps.
“Chris is a good young man. He has worked hard to get what he has accomplished. He is disciplined and very motivated. He listens to his body and his workouts with not only myself but the physical therapist he works with in Winchester.”
Now that regionals is over, Lucas has shifted his focus towards a bigger prize, winning the state title.
“Right now my mentality has transitioned to getting ready for states,” said Lucas.
According to runwv.com, Chris is projected to finish in the top 5.
“I’ve had that conversation with Chris on getting his plan in action to run states,” Lipps said.
“We’ve discussed his strengths and we wouldn’t be having the conversation if I didn’t think he was capable of doing it. He absolutely does have what it takes and I think he is going to surprise a lot of people.”
While Chris Lucas was the star of the show, the Trojan cross country teams had a nice showing as well finishing in 2nd place for both girls and boys.
Jefferson took 1st place on the boys side with 52 total points, and the Trojans wound up in 2nd with 55 points. Spring Mills rounded out the top 3 with 79 points.
“Of course we would have loved to have won, but we can’t take anything away from the other teams,” said Lipps.
Chris Lucas was the top runner while William Saville came in 6th, Andrew Dorsey 9th, Austin Ramsay 10th, Brady Stump 29th and Grant Landis 35th.
The Trojan girls took the silver medal with 75 points as Spring Mills took home the championship with 48 points. Jefferson landed in 3rd with 86 points.
“It is what it is,” said Lipps referring to the girls finish.
“I thought they ran well and couldn’t run much better, but I’m happy with what both teams have done.”
Alex Kile was the top Trojan finishing in 12th place, Maggie Odom 14th, Deidra Haines 15th, Ambrielle Odom 19th, Alexa VanMeter 20th, Peyton Asbury 21st and Katie Dice 27th.
Looking ahead to states, which will take place in Ona, W.Va., the Hampshire boys are predicted to finish 7th with Chris Lucas penciled in as the 4th place finisher.
The Hampshire girls are predicted to finish 11th overall at states, but this team has the ability to surprise folks and finish much higher. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.