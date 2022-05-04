SUNRISE SUMMIT – It’s rare when a senior decides to try out a new sport, but Trojan senior Zack Hill is one of those student-athletes that enjoys taking on new challenges.
An all-star basketball player and a standout on the gridiron, Hill picked up a racquet for the 1st time this February to try and learn a game foreign to him.
“I’m so glad I decided to play this year,” said Hill.
“I just enjoy having fun with it. I love staying busy.”
Before the calendar flipped to May, Hill came away with an 8-3 victory in singles play against Martinsburg, his 1st singles win that wasn’t by forfeit.
“It felt good to get that win finally and get it off my shoulder,” said Hill.
“Now I feel less pressure.”
Hill and his buddy Bryson Richardson teamed up to beat a Martinsburg duo in doubles 8-1.
“It’s very encouraging,” said coach Michael McHale about the success of Hill and Richardson.
“They are doing fantastic, no doubt about it. It helps out the entire team as well showing that they can get it done.”
With the season wrapping up, coach McHale shared his thoughts going into the final week of play.
“There is always a lot more to do,” said coach McHale.
“We are trying to build a foundation that we can improve upon. It takes more than half of a season or 2 months to build fundamentals, for any sport, not just tennis.”
Yesterday, Tuesday, May 3, was the regional competition against Jefferson.
“We are excited to go out and play the best players,” said McHale at practice on Monday.
“It’s going to be a tough day, but either way, we will learn.” o
