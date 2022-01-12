30 years ago – 1992
Deaf Player Named All-American
ROMNEY – When West Virginia School for the Deaf student Paul See and his family appealed to the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission in August to allow him to play football at Moorefield High School, all they wanted was a chance for the 18-year-old to enjoy the experience of competition.
Paul was able to enjoy the rigors of the sport, earning a spot on the defensive line and helping his team to a 7-3 record and a state Class A playoff berth.
He wasn’t, however, expecting personal honors to come his way.
But Monday, that all changed when Paul was notified that he had been named to the Deaf Prep All-American Defensive Team compiled by Silent News, a deaf oriented newspaper with nationwide circulation.
The 18-year-old, who played for his father, Roger See, at Moorefield was one of only three juniors named to the 17 man defensive squad.
He was also the only West Virginian picked for All-American honors.
The 6’0, 200-pounder played defensive tackle and nose guard and was the back-up center for Moorefield. Paul recorded 48 tackles on the season.
His father and coach was understandably proud of the selection.
“It’s unbelievable,” Coach See said.
“We’re especially pleased for Paul, because he put an outstanding effort into it and didn’t allow his handicap to limit his opportunities.”
“I never dreamed that would happen. He’s not one to seek publicity.” ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.