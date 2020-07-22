Every ballclub has one. That one kid with a sharp tongue who is constantly spewing some baseball chatter while out in the field.
Of course, there’s the classic, “Hey batter, batter – SWING” or “3-up, 3-down,” but some of the chatter on the diamond this year will be unprecedented.
Take, for example, the in-stadium experience for Major League Baseball. At PNC Park on Saturday the Pirates played the Indians (if that’s still their name) in a spring training matinee.
The stands were empty (like usual) in the City of Bridges, however the sounds of America’s pastime still echoed off the Clemente Bridge.
The ballpark staff pumped in artificial crowd noise throughout the game on a continuous loop.
“I realized, listening to it for the first time, that you can’t really tell if it’s a home crowd or not. I’m not sure who they’re rooting for,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington.
Some players loved the sound pumped in, while other players preferred to play in silence.
Pittsburgh’s opening day pitcher Joe Musgrove was interviewed during the broadcast and expressed his preference.
“I’d rather it just be silent, to be honest,” said Musgrove.“It’s not like a true crowd noise where, moments in the game, after strikes, it gets loud then comes back down. In big moments, it gets loud.”
Sure, the applause from real fans is much more appealing, but when Musgrove struck out Carlos Santana for his 3rd strikeout of the 1st inning, there was a recording of Vince Lascheid tickling the ivory on the organ with the thunder of cannons firing as simulated fans clapped.
To the television audience, the sounds made the game seem more normal, something all game productions should strive for.
Pittsburgh’s new skipper Derek Shelton preferred the automated crowd noise to drown out the chatter and protect managers while discussing strategy.
“I would prefer this over silence,” Shelton said. “There’s certain conversations that happen on the field that should not be heard, in my opinion. You don’t want every conversation between the hitter and the umpire, between the catcher and the umpire and the manager and the umpire — some of those things should have some privacy to them, so having a little bit of noise is a good idea.
“I would be really happy if they would throw some beer vendors or some peanut vendors or Cracker Jacks in there. I think that would add it up,” Shelton said. “The one thing I do think, it may get a little stale because it’s on a loop. If we could throw some different vending choices in there, that would be cool. I think it’s going to be fine.”
Well, MLB might have found a way to fulfill Shelton’s desire. The MLB app has a feature where fans now have the ability to impact live games by cheering from home. First, fans choose a game and their team to root for, then fans watch the game ‘live’ and cheer, clap or boo virtually in the app to impact ballpark sounds.
Each ballpark staff will use the “real-time” fan sentiment to control noise variations and levels at the ballpark based on fan reaction.
My response to this concept? A standing ovation.
The idea that thousands of fans can sit on their couch and simultaneously boo those cheating, trashcan-banging Astros is something I look forward to.
While it has been commonplace to scold MLB this summer for their lack of negotiations between players and owners, a tip of the cap toward MLB for integrating technology and thinking outside the box to keep fans engaged throughout the contest.
Just think: teams like the Pirates and Orioles will be graced with the reverberations rarely heard at their home ballparks, the sound of fans cheering. o
