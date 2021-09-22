Our 8th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
New Email Address
We are still experiencing trouble with our email service. In an effort to solve those problems, we have another new email address.
The new address is hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com. The change in address is temporary, and as soon as we have established a new permanent email address, we will let you know.
Gary Crane Cup
We had a perfect day for our 6th outing in the pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup on Sept. 14 at Canaan Golf Course in Davis. The course was in immaculate shape, and the weather couldn’t have been better.
The culmination of the program for 2021 will be the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on Oct. 5.
The Final Round will start with lunch in the main dining room at 12:30 p.m., followed by tee times beginning at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch and 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for lunch and a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
2-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
4-hour block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecountyparks@outlook.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We are heading down the home stretch at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
We still have to install the hood and suppression system and the roll-down window in the kitchen, while work is progressing on the security and fire alarm systems.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300. ο
