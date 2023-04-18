PURCELLVILLE, Va.  – Twenty teams arrived at Woodgrove High School last Friday ready to compete against some of the best teams in Virginia and West Virginia in the Wolverine Classic Track Invitational. For Hampshire, the experience was a learning lesson.

“Basically what we saw on Friday was as good, if not better, than what we will see at the state meet,” explained coach Duane Colebank on why Hampshire competed in the Wolverine Classic.

