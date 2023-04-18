PURCELLVILLE, Va. – Twenty teams arrived at Woodgrove High School last Friday ready to compete against some of the best teams in Virginia and West Virginia in the Wolverine Classic Track Invitational. For Hampshire, the experience was a learning lesson.
“Basically what we saw on Friday was as good, if not better, than what we will see at the state meet,” explained coach Duane Colebank on why Hampshire competed in the Wolverine Classic.
“I wanted to make sure that the kids got to see that. Overall, I thought we did well.”
On the girls side, Hampshire scored 22 total points which was good enough for 14th place out of 20 teams. Kettle Run took top honors with 65 points, while James Wood and John Champe tied for second place with 54 points.
In order to earn points, a competitor must finish in the top eight in their respective event. Scoring for HHS was Hisley Keiter, Kaylie Hall, Milly Wilson and Madi See.
In the field, Kaylie Hall took third place in shot put (32-01) and fourth in discus (95-00).
“She never gets intimated,” said Colebank about Hall.
“She just stays focused on getting better.”
Milly Wilson finished sixth in discus (92-09). Freshman Hisley Keiter cleared (4-10.00) in high jump which was good enough for third place.
“Hisley listens to everything you say,” said Colebank.
“She is great to work with.”
On the track, freshman Madi See was the only Trojan to earn a point, finishing eighth in the 800-meters (2:32.62)
On the boys side, Hampshire finished 17th out of 20, scoring a total of 10 points.
Woodgrove scored 81.5 points to claim first place.
Sherando took second place with 58.5 points while Freedom (South Riding) tallied 57.5 points for third.
For the Trojans, senior Grant Hicks took third place in discus with a throw of (147-03).
“Grant has been consistent all year long,” said Colebank.
On the track, senior Justin Frazer finished fifth in the 110-hurdles with a time of (17.16).
“It was really good for us to see this competition at this time of year. I hope our kids picked up a lot from it. The kids gave everything they had, but it isn’t where we want to be quite yet.”
One of the benefits of competing against the best is learning what to focus on in practice.
“Working on relays,” said Colebank.
“If you have to put in one replacement instead of someone else, that hurt us big time. Relays are something we have to continue to work on. All of our distance people improved and our sprinters are doing better as well.”
Overall, at the point of the season, coach Colebank likes where his team is.
“We are kind of at the place we want to be right now, and hopefully, we can continue stepping it up from here on in.” o
