Back in Sports

50 Years ago
The Hampshire Jaycees announced that the Eleventh Mid Atlantic States Championship Wild Coon Hunt was very successful. More than one hundred hunters participated in 6 different events and forty trophies were awarded. A listing of hunt results was not available at this time, but will be published at a later date.
The Jaycees would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in helping to make this hunt a success. A special thanks to the sponsors of the trophies.
40 Years ago
The Falcons scored early and often as they turned their first two possessions into touchdowns and went on to stop Hampshire 47-8 at Rannells Field.
Less than three minutes had elapsed before the Falcons lit up the scoreboard for the 1st of 7 TD’s. Barry White who rushed for 159 yards and was the main nemesis of the Trojans all night, went over from 12 yards out and followed with another 15 yarder minutes later to put Frankfort up 13-0 midway through the first quarter.
Hampshire came storming back as Cabot Edwards ran for long gains of 35 and 23 yards before taking the ball in from 3 yards out. Kevin Malick then hit Edwards for the 2 pointer to end the first quarter trailing only 13-8.
30 Years ago
Senior tailback Bobby Shanholtz rushed for 90 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, and the Frankfort defense held Hampshire to just 80 yards in total offense in recording its 5th consecutive shutout as the Falcons cruised to a 26-0 victory over the Trojans before a packed house at Rannells Field last Friday night.
The key Potomac Valley Conference Division I victory lifted Frankfort to 3-0 in the league and 5-0 overall while the Trojans saw their PVC ledger fall to 2-1 and their overall record even at 2-2.
20 Years ago
Let it be known to all in Hampshire County and heard by all of those aforementioned who watch soccer. The Hampshire Trojans boys soccer team is winless no more.
Last Saturday in Hedgesville after their female counterparts recorded a 2-0 victory over the Lady Eagles, the boys pulled off the same feat by the same score to record their first win.
Hampshire got off to a quick start in the contest, breaking the scoreboard early in the first quarter.
10 Years ago
The difference between winning and losing boiled down to a handful of plays for the Hampshire Trojans Friday night.
A botched punt gave the Southern Rams field position for the go-ahead touchdown in the 2nd quarter.
An interception set the hosts up to extend their lead barely 90 seconds later. Penalties stalled out one drive and called back a Hampshire touchdown as the Trojans tried to rally in the 2nd half.
A fumble gave the Rams a meaningless touchdown as the clock ran down. Add it up and you have a 35-14 Southern victory. o
